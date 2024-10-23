Excite Medical Successfully Showcases DRX9000 Non-Surgical Spinal Decompression Machine At Global Health Exhibition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Excite Medical Showcasing DRX9000 @ Global in Riyadh 2024

Excite Medical Showcasing DRX9000 at Global Health in Riyadh 2024

US Orthotics, Excite Medical & DRX9000 on & Global Health in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia 2024

DRX9000 Being Presented at Global Health in Riyadh 2024

DRX9000 Spinal Decompression Machine Presented at Global Health in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia 2024

Excite Medical successfully showcased the DRX9000 at Global Health in Riyadh, highlighting innovations in non-surgical spinal and orthopedic care.

- Saleem MusallamTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Excite Medical and US Orthotics are proud to announce the success of their participation in the recent Global Health Exhibition, held from October 21st-23rd, 2024, at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center. Excite Medical's exhibition featured the innovative DRX9000 non-surgical spinal decompression machine, a cutting-edge solution for patients suffering from chronic back pain and related conditions.The Global Health Exhibition in Riyadh is a premier event that gathers healthcare professionals, industry leaders, and innovators from around the globe. This year's event provided an excellent platform for Excite Medical to present its latest advancements in non-surgical spinal decompression technology to a global audience. The DRX9000 spinal decompression table, which has been widely adopted in over 1,200 clinics and hospitals across more than 50 countries, stood out as a highlight of the exhibition, drawing significant attention from healthcare providers and industry experts.As a USA FDA-registered and ISO 13485-certified medical device manufacturing facility based in Tampa, FL, Excite Medical is a global leader in non-surgical spinal decompression technologies. The DRX9000 spinal decompression machine device is designed to treat herniated discs, bulging discs, and degenerative disc disease, offering patients an effective and non-invasive alternative to surgery. Visitors at the exhibition were also introduced to the FDA-approved DRX9000C cervical spinal decompression table, the only one of its kind in the world.“We were thrilled with the response we received at the Global Health Exhibition,” said Saleem Musallam, CEO of Excite Medical.“The interest in the DRX9000 from healthcare professionals in the region underscores the growing demand for non-surgical treatment options for back pain, one of the leading causes of disability worldwide. We look forward to building on the relationships and partnerships formed during the exhibition.”In addition to showcasing the DRX9000, Excite Medical highlighted its collaboration with US Orthotics, a company specializing in premium bracing, support, and orthotic devices made exclusively in the United States. Attendees were able to explore a range of products, including the renowned Pavlik Harness, pediatric orthopedic harnesses, arm slings, back braces, neck collars, and knee braces-all made in the USA.Excite Medical's technologies, recognized by Inc. Magazine as part of the fastest-growing spinal decompression company in the U.S., are currently utilized in prestigious universities, including the University of South Florida's Neurosurgery Department. The company proudly serves as both a research and industry partner for the USF Morsani College of Medicine and the USF Medical Engineering Department.The Global Health Exhibition provided an invaluable opportunity for Excite Medical to connect with global healthcare professionals and industry leaders, fostering collaboration and innovation. Excite Medical remains committed to advancing healthcare solutions that improve lives, and this event reinforced its leadership in the field of non-surgical spinal treatment and orthopedic care.For more information about Excite Medical, the DRX9000 spinal decompression device , and US Orthotics, please visit & .

Abigail Pichman

Excite Medical

+1 813-210-1000

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

DRX9000 Spinal Decompression Device Explanation Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.