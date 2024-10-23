MP: Not Inviting Cong Mlas To Industry Conclave Is 'Undemocratic', Says Ajay Singh

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Oct 23 (IANS) Senior leader Ajay Singh alleged despite being a public representative from the Vindhya region, he wasn't invited to the Regional Conclave (RIC) held in Rewa on Wednesday.

"It is surprising and regrettable that neither I received any information about this event nor any invitation from the state government. This morning the district administration of Sidhi asked me if I was participating," Singh said.

He added that the BJP does not intend to involve Congress representatives in such events otherwise information and invitations would have been sent on time.

"Not inviting Congress MLAs to government events is undemocratic and anti-people," added Singh, who is an MLA from the Churhat Assembly seat of Sidhi district in Vindhya region.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav laid the foundation stones of several projects worth Rs 2,690 crores in the Vindhya region, aiming at creating more than 2,000 jobs.

The development came during the Regional Industrial Conclave (RIC) organised in Rewa district, which is known as the power centre of the Vindhya region. Apart from Rewa, other districts - Satna, Sidhi, Mauganj and Singrauli are the part of Vindhya region.

The Chief Minister said the state holds immense potential in every sector and his government was taking steps towards its industrial development.

He also said the Regional Industry Conclave (RIC) will prove to be historic for the Vindhya region of the state.

It is the fifth RIC which is being organised in Rewa.

The Chief Minister said that RIC in Rewa will open the door for growth in the region. He claimed several industrialists have shown their interest in setup industries here.

He further stated that the main objective of the conclave was to establish the Vindhya region as a centre of investment and industrial opportunity.

An official said that more than 4,000 participants have registered their names for participation in the conclave, which is being held in Rewa, including more than 50 major investors and over 3,000 MSME entrepreneurs.

The main focus of the conference is to encourage investment in key sectors of the state - energy, mining, agriculture, dairy, food processing, tourism and handicraft, he said.