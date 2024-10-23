Two Cases Of Mpox Reported In Norway

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Norwegian authorities have announced that two cases of monkeypox (Mpox) have been reported in the country.

The Oslo municipality stated on Tuesday, October 22, that these individuals have been infected with the Clade 2 strain of the Mpox virus.

Mpox, commonly known as monkeypox, is a contagious that first emerged in the Republic of Congo in 2022.

Meanwhile, a monitoring institute in Germany has also reported a case of Mpox in the country.

According to the institute, the infected individual had arrived in Germany from abroad.

The World Health Organization (WHO) states that this disease can spread through contact with blood, body fluids, close contact such as touching, respiratory droplets, kissing, or sexual activity, and through contaminated objects like sheets, clothing, and needles.

According to statistics, since the beginning of this year, 42,000 cases of this disease have been recorded in Africa, with over 1,100 deaths reported due to Mpox infections.

Amid global concerns, the rising number of Mpox cases highlights the urgent need for increased awareness, preventive measures, and strengthened health infrastructure to control the spread of this infectious disease.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram