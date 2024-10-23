Leadership Of Azerbaijan Ministry Of Defense Attends Opening Ceremony Of SAHA EXPO 2024
Deputy Ministers of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan –
Director General Mr. Agil Gurbanov, Commander of the Land Forces
Lieutenant General Hikmat Mirzayev and Commander of the Air Force
Lieutenant General Namig Islamzade are in a working visit to
Türkiye to participate in SAHA expo 2024 International Defence &
Aerospace Exhibition, Azernews reports.
The leadership of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of
Türkiye Mr. Yaşar Güler and several government officials of the
fraternal country and other countries attended the opening ceremony
of the exhibition held in Istanbul on October 22.
At the exhibition, the deputy ministers reviewed the booths
presented by the“Azersilah” Defence Industry Holding” Closed
Joint-Stock Company, subordinate to the Ministry of Defense
Industry, and the Ministry of Defense, as well as got acquainted
with samples of modern weapons and military equipment. The
delegation held meetings with a number of company leaders.
Within the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation also met with the
Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye, Mr. Yaşar
Güler and the President of Secretariat of Defense Industries under
the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye, Mr. Haluk Görgün.
During the meetings, a detailed exchange of views was held on
the further expansion of Azerbaijani-Turkish military relations
based on friendship, brotherhood and strategic alliance. The
current state and prospects for the development of cooperation
between the countries in the military, military-technical and
military-educational spheres and other issues were discussed.
