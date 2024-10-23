Zelensky: War Can Be Ended Justly Only From Strong Position

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine believes the war with Russia can be ended justly only by ensuring own strong position.

That's according to the president's post on X , seen by Ukrinform.

"It is our task to strengthen our positions as much as possible and apply maximum pressure on Russia. This war can only be ended justly by holding a strong position," Zelensky wrote.

He expressed his gratitude to everyone who defends the country on the battlefield and those who work, help, and thus contribute to Ukraine's“strength and resilience”.

The President also published a photo of the 148th Separate Zhytomyr Artillery Brigade with the Airborne Assault Troops, the Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Separate Presidential Brigade, the Prince Volodymyr Monomakh 53rd Separate Mechanized Brigade, the Hetman Taras Tryasil 43rd Separate Artillery Brigade, the Polissia 95th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade, Hetman Ivan Vyhovsky 58th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade, the King Danylo 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade, the 4th Separate Panzer Brigade,

and the Knights of the Winter Campaign 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade.