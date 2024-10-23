Ukraine And Russia: The Causes Of The Conflict, Diplomacy, And Possibilities For Peace

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

G20 Interfaith Forum

Examining the complex dimensions of the Ukraine-Russia conflict and the vital role of in achieving peace

- John Packer, Professor at the University of OttawaNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Anti-Racism Initiative of the G20 Interfaith Forum (IF20), the world's leading organization focused on the intersection of faith and policy, is launching a critical webinar examining the complex dimensions of the Ukraine-Russia conflict and the vital role of diplomacy in achieving peace.In a statement, webinar organizers emphasized that as military approaches continue to dominate the international response, the urgent need for diplomatic solutions and peace-oriented resolutions has become increasingly crucial. They highlighted the devastating human cost of the ongoing conflict on both Ukrainian and Russian civilians, stressing that peaceful resolution initiatives need to take center stage.The webinar will address several key aspects of the conflict:.Historical and contemporary causes leading to the current crisis.Critical moments where diplomatic opportunities were missed.The role of international instruments in conflict resolution.Practical pathways toward achieving sustainable peaceJonathan Granoff, President of the Global Security Institute and speaker at the upcoming webinar, offered his perspective on the broader implications of the conflict. "Ukraine exemplifies the need for an approach to international relations based on human security, rooted in addressing global environmental existential threats in a cooperative multilateral manner, and using diplomacy and the rule of law rather than creating military existential threats to address differing interests," Granoff said. "This period in history will determine whether the human race has a history. Ukraine highlights the fault lines and warns us that change is needed. How the most powerful nations failed to uplift the weaker is a question we must answer. Another question is why did Russia's leaders conclude that invading a neighbor and undermining the process of becoming a free democracy is a viable path?"John Packer, Neuberger-Jesin Professor of International Conflict Resolution at the University of Ottawa, highlighted the urgency of finding peaceful solutions. "There was no 'need' for a war. However, upon Russia's aggressive use of force and declared intent to erase the sovereignty of Ukraine, there was no choice but for Ukraine to defend itself. Russia's threat is to a pre-Westphalian world where 'might makes right' and sovereign equality no longer applies," Packer said. "The damage incurred by Ukraine has been already catastrophic and the risk of erasure remains, along with consequences and risks for much of the world beyond including for global order, peace and development. It is imperative that peace -- at least violence and risk reduction -- be found as soon as possible both to reduce the worsening damage and to restore or establish a global order which contains such harms and risks in the future. This is possible with concerted action, investment and determination."The virtual meeting exploring diplomatic pathways to peace will take place on Thursday, October 24, 2024, at 2:00 PM EDT.Register for the free webinar atSpeakers will include:Jonathan Granoff --President of the Global Security Institute, Senior Advisor and Representative to the UN of the World Summits of Nobel Peace Laureates, and recipient of the 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award of International Law Section of the American Bar AssociationJohn Packer --Neuberger-Jesin Professor of International Conflict Resolution, Faculty of Law, University of Ottawa, and Director of the Human Rights Research and Education CentreThe discussion will be moderated by Audrey E. Kitagawa, President and Founder of the International Academy for Multicultural Cooperation and Chair of the Anti-Racism Initiative of the G20 Interfaith Forum.About the G20 ProcessThe Group of Twenty, or G20, is the premier forum for international economic cooperation, bringing together the leaders of Earth's most prosperous economies. Collectively, G20 members represent around 80 percent of the world's economic output, two-thirds of the global population and three-quarters of international trade. Throughout the year, representatives from G20 countries gather to discuss financial and socioeconomic issues as well as broader humanitarian issues targeted by the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.About the G20 Interfaith ForumThe G20 Interfaith Forum seeks global solutions by collaborating with religious thought leaders and political representatives to help shape the overall G20 agenda. It draws on the vital roles that religious institutions and beliefs play in world affairs, reflecting a rich diversity of institutions, ideas, and values. Through its extensive network of networks, it helps prioritize key global policy goals and point toward practical means of implementation at every level of society.For more information, please visit

