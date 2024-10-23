Iran, Tanzania ink MOU to create joint trade committee

(MENAFN) Iran and Tanzania's chambers of commerce have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to create a joint trade committee during the fifth Iran-Tanzania Joint Economic Committee meeting held from October 18 to 21 in Dar es Salaam, according to the ICCIMA portal. The MOU was signed by representatives from the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA) and the Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (TCCIA). The signing ceremony was attended by Iranian Agriculture Minister Gholamreza Nouri Ghezelcheh and Tanzania’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mahmoud Thabit Kombo.



The primary objective of this MOU is to enhance communication between the economic operators of both countries, thereby strengthening their cooperation and promoting new avenues for economic interactions that benefit both business communities. In total, Iran and Tanzania signed seven MOUs across various sectors during the fifth Joint Economic Committee meeting, indicating a robust commitment to collaborative efforts.



Minister Ghezelcheh announced the expansion of cooperation between Iran and Tanzania in key sectors such as agriculture, petrochemicals, and tourism. This meeting marks a significant step, as it is being held after several years of postponement. He noted that 11 documents were prepared covering a range of topics in both governmental and private sectors, which are expected to be finalized and signed by the end of the meeting.



The Iranian minister emphasized that the leaders of both nations are keen on developing relations with Africa, expressing hope that the signing of these cooperation documents would elevate bilateral relations to a new level. During discussions with Tanzania’s Deputy Foreign Minister Dennis Lazaro Londo, Ghezelcheh highlighted the importance of expanding economic ties, noting the shared cultural interests between Iran and Tanzania as a foundation for enhancing their relationship. He reiterated the prioritization of the joint committee, pointing out that this meeting is the first of its kind under the new government, underscoring Iran's commitment to strengthening ties with Tanzania. In response, Lando expressed optimism that the visit from the Iranian delegation would foster improved communication between the two nations.

MENAFN23102024000045015839ID1108810308