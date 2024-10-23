Reflections on need to address Israel's actions with accountability

(MENAFN) Reflecting on the need to address Israel's actions with accountability rather than retaliation is crucial for breaking the cycle of ongoing conflict.



At just 13 years old, I became a hostage in 1970, thrust into a chaotic situation that was far beyond my comprehension. My younger sister and I endured a week of harrowing captivity after our plane was hijacked by the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) shortly after we left Frankfurt, en route to our home in New York City from Israel. I had traveled to visit family in Tel Aviv six times before, typically during summer breaks. What began as a typical journey quickly devolved into a terrifying ordeal, marked by the shouts of passengers as a gunman raced toward the cockpit.



After many hours of fear and uncertainty, we landed in the barren expanse of Jordan as captives. From the plane window, I glimpsed trucks loaded with machine guns, tents, and supplies, as well as soldiers clad in keffiyehs. Two other hijacked planes landed beside us. The next day, I witnessed the unsettling sight of dynamite being passed through the cabin. A stern man questioned me about my trip to Israel and demanded my U.S. passport. I was dirty, hungry, frightened, and suffocating in the heat, but my focus remained on my younger sister, who appeared ghostly and dazed from shock.



During our time in the desert, a select group of non-Jewish hostages were released, causing children to weep and passengers, some wearing tefilin, to pray earnestly in the aisles. The Palestinian commandos overseeing the hijacking took measures to care for sick hostages, played games with children, provided food for hundreds, and shared their own narratives—actions the media later branded as "propaganda."



This traumatic experience extended beyond personal suffering; it illuminated the broader geopolitical issues at play. The vivid memories underscore the critical need for a reassessment of accountability and the obligations of all parties involved in such conflicts. It is essential to tackle these intricate issues with compassion and a commitment to developing sustainable solutions, rather than perpetuating cycles of violence and revenge.

