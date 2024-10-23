Hebrew Channel reports IDF finalized their preparations for possible military strike against Iran

(MENAFN) On Tuesday evening, Hebrew 12 reported that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have finalized their preparations for a possible military strike against Iran, subsequently raising the alert status of their air defense systems. Israeli Prime is expected to hold a meeting later tonight to deliberate on the country’s response to Iran, with suggestions that an attack may be imminent within the next few days.



Channel 14 corroborated earlier reports, stating that plans for a retaliatory strike against Iran have been submitted to key decision-makers within Israel. It was also highlighted that the recent assassination attempt on Netanyahu will be a crucial consideration in any forthcoming military action.



Further details indicate that the homes of senior Iranian officials have now been included as potential targets in the planned operation. However, specific information regarding the attack's logistics is limited to a select group of officials, and the precise targets of the airstrikes are expected to be determined just before they are carried out.



The reports reveal that Israel has outlined multiple potential targets, which include critical Iranian infrastructure such as nuclear and oil facilities, in addition to military and governmental sites. As tensions rise, these developments signal a notable change in Israel’s strategy towards Iran, prompting serious concerns regarding the potential impact on regional stability and security.

