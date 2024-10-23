Chinese Aircraft Carrier Transits Taiwan Strait
10/23/2024 5:22:51 AM
TOKYO, Oct 23 (KUNA) -- A Chinese fleet led by the Liaoning aircraft carrier has transited through the Taiwan Strait, the Taiwanese Defense Ministry said Wednesday, the Taipei-based Central News Agency reported.
The ships sailed north Tuesday night through the strait from the vicinity of the Dongsha Islands, also known as Pratas Islands, the ministry said in a statement, adding that the military closely monitored the situation using its joint intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems and took appropriate measures in response.
On Tuesday, China conducted live-fire drills in waters off Niushan Island in Fujian province, the closest point on China's coast to Taiwan proper, according to the report.
China also held large-scale military drills around Taiwan on October 14 after Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te delivered his National Day address on October 10.
Taiwan separated after a civil war in 1949, but Beijing regards the island as its territory. (end)
