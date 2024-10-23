Russian Army Wounds 1,649 Children In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russian invaders have killed at least 581 children in Ukraine and at least 1,649 more.

According to Ukrinform, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported this in Telegram .

According to official figures, the largest number of children were injured in Donetsk region - 595, as well as in Kharkiv - 453, Kherson - 180, Dnipro - 178, Zaporizhzhia - 145, and Kyiv - 133.

In particular, on October 21, an 11-year-old boy died as a result of a Russian attack on the village of Yantarne in Donetsk region. On the same day, girls aged 15 and 8 were injured as a result of hostile shelling of Buzke in Mykolaiv region and Zaporizhzhia.

77evacuated from Kostiantynivka community over past week – police

On October 22, a 14-year-old girl died as a result of a Russian army strike on Sumy .

As Ukrinform reported earlier, more than fifty children are still left in the area of active hostilities in Donetsk region.