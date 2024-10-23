Russian Army Wounds 1,649 Children In Ukraine
Date
10/23/2024 5:15:51 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russian invaders have killed at least 581 children in Ukraine and injured at least 1,649 more.
According to Ukrinform, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported this in Telegram .
According to official figures, the largest number of children were injured in Donetsk region - 595, as well as in Kharkiv - 453, Kherson - 180, Dnipro - 178, Zaporizhzhia - 145, and Kyiv - 133.
In particular, on October 21, an 11-year-old boy died as a result of a Russian attack on the village of Yantarne in Donetsk region. On the same day, girls aged 15 and 8 were injured as a result of hostile shelling of Buzke in Mykolaiv region and Zaporizhzhia.
Read also:
77 children
evacuated from Kostiantynivka community over past week – police
On October 22, a 14-year-old girl died as a result of a Russian army strike on Sumy .
As Ukrinform reported earlier, more than fifty children are still left in the area of active hostilities in Donetsk region.
MENAFN23102024000193011044ID1108809983
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.