VP: US Ready To Elect First Woman Pres. In History

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 23 (KUNA) -- US Vice President and presidential candidate Kamala Harris affirmed that the US is ready to elect its first woman president in its history, marking a milestone she aims to achieve eight years after Hilary Clinton's failure.

Speaking to the NBC network, aired late Tuesday, Harris responded "absolutely" when asked if America was ready to elect th first woman president.

Downplaying the negative impact of her gender, Harris said: "Regardless of their race, gender, or their age, they want to know that they have a president who sees them and understands their needs."

She boasted that both men and women attend her campaign events, stressing that people want to know if their president has a plan to lower cost and secure the country.

On another note, Harris emphasized the unity of the Americans, explaining that "part of what is important in this election is really not only turning the page, but closing the page and the chapter on an era that suggests that Americans are divided".

She recalled her past experiences saying that she understands the people's needs and pledged to be the kind of president that does the job right and focuses on people.

Harris is currently ramping up her media appearances as the presidential election, scheduled for November 5, aiming to attract more voters, striving to become the first woman to ever lead the United States since its independence, following 46 male presidents. (end)

asj









MENAFN23102024000071011013ID1108809957