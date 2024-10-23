IMF Projects Bolivia’S 2024 Growth At 1.6% Amid Economic Headwinds

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bolivia faces modest economic growth prospects for 2024, as the International Monetary Fund forecasts a 1.6% expansion of the country's economy. This projection stands significantly below the Bolivian government's optimistic target of 3.71% growth.



The IMF expects Bolivia's inflation rate to reach 4.3% by year-end, showing relative price stability in the regional context. The unemployment rate will likely hover around 5% throughout 2024, with a slight uptick to 5.1% predicted for 2025.



The country's showed early signs of movement with a 1.31% growth during 2024's first quarter, according to national statistics. Looking ahead, the IMF projects a stronger performance in 2025, with growth potentially reaching 2.2%.







Other major financial institutions share similar conservative views about Bolivia's economic future. The World Bank projects a 1.4% growth rate, while ECLAC (Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean) estimates 1.7%.



These forecasts emerge as the global economy maintains stability, though growth remains subdued across most regions. A clear divide persists between the performance of advanced economies and their emerging counterparts.



The IMF's latest World Economic Outlook report suggests that while global inflation control efforts show positive results, many emerging economies continue to face significant challenges. Bolivia's situation reflects broader regional trends, where economic recovery proceeds at a measured pace.

