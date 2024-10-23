Afghanistan U-17 Football Team Set To Face Macau Today
Date
10/23/2024 4:28:46 AM
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)
KABUL (Pajhwok): The Afghanistan national under-17 football team will compete against Macau in their second match of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2025 Qualifiers on Wednesday, the Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) said.
The match will take place in Cambodia at 1:30 PM on Wednesday.
In this tournament, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, the Philippines, and Macau are all competing in Group B.
In their first match, Afghanistan U-17 secured a victory against the Philippines.
hz/sa
MENAFN23102024000174011037ID1108809654
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.