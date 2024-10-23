Afghanistan U-17 Football Team Set To Face Macau Today

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Afghanistan national under-17 team will compete against Macau in their second match of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2025 Qualifiers on Wednesday, the Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) said.

The match will take place in Cambodia at 1:30 PM on Wednesday.

In this tournament, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, the Philippines, and Macau are all competing in Group B.

In their first match, Afghanistan U-17 secured a victory against the Philippines.

