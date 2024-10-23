Sandeep Marwah Nominated As Chair Of Indo-Chad Film And Cultural Forum

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – October 2024: In a landmark moment at the 10th Global Literary Festival Noida, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, founder of Noida City and Chancellor of AAFT University, was officially nominated as the Chair of the newly formed Indo-Chad Film and Cultural Forum. The nomination was presented by Her Excellency Ms. Lucienne Dillah, Ambassador of Chad to India, as part of the festival's ongoing mission to strengthen international relations through art, culture, and media.



The Indo-Chad Film and Cultural Forum aims to enhance ties between India and Chad by fostering collaboration in the realms of film, art, and cultural exchange. It will serve as a bridge for the two countries, promoting unity and understanding through creative ventures.



During the nomination ceremony, Her Excellency Lucienne Dillah expressed her confidence in Dr. Marwah's ability to lead this initiative, stating,“Dr. Sandeep Marwah, a nine-time World Record Holder and a pioneer in cultural diplomacy, is the ideal leader for this forum. As the founder of Noida Film City, Marwah Studios, and AAFT University, he has unparalleled experience in using art and culture to build international relations. His vision and leadership will undoubtedly help in bringing India and Chad closer.”



Accepting the honor, Dr. Sandeep Marwah thanked Her Excellency and the Embassy of Chad for the trust and recognition.“I am deeply humbled by this nomination,” Dr. Marwah said.“Art and culture have always been powerful tools for connecting nations and people. Through the Indo-Chad Film and Cultural Forum, we aim to further strengthen our ties and create opportunities for collaboration in the creative arts between India and Chad.”



Dr. Marwah also emphasized the importance of such forums in fostering global peace and understanding.“We are not only promoting cultural exchange but also sowing the seeds of love, peace, and unity, which are needed in the world today,” he added.



The formation of the Indo-Chad Film and Cultural Forum marks a significant step forward in cultural diplomacy between the two nations, with plans to organize film festivals, art exhibitions, and collaborative projects in the near future.



