(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of October 23, 2024, the total combat losses of the Russian forces in Ukraine since February 24, 2022, have reached approximately 683,040 personnel, including 1,460 over the past day.

This was reported by the General Staff of the of Ukraine on , according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defense forces have also destroyed 9,088 tanks (+9 over the past day), 18,229 armored fighting (+30), 19,674 artillery systems (+51), 1,234 MLRS (+0), 981 air defense systems (+0), 369 aircraft (+0), 329 helicopters (+0), 17,489 operational-tactical UAVs (+85), 2,625 missiles (+0), 28 ships/boats (+0), 1 submarine, 27,217 vehicles and fuel tanks (+106), 3,509 units of special equipment (+10).

The information is being updated as combat operations continue.

Additionally, as reported by Ukrinform, on October 22, there were 122 combat clashes, with the Russian forces concentrating their main efforts in the Pokrovsk direction.