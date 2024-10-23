IMF Expects Ukraine's Economic Growth Of 3.0% In 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects that Ukraine's will show a rise of 3.0% in 2024 and decline to 2.5% in 2025.

The relevant data were included in the

World Economic Outlook

for October 2024, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to the IMF projections, Ukraine's real will be 3.0% in 2024, which is 0.2 percentage points lower compared to the previous forecast , dated April 2024.

Additionally, the IMF downgraded Ukraine's GDP forecast for 2025, from 6.5% predicted in its April outlook to 2.5% in the current edition.

At the same time, the IMF revised this indicator for 2023, having raised it to 5.3% at the end of the year (compared to 5.0% as estimated earlier).

The IMF also provided other projections.

In particular, Ukraine's consumer price index is likely to reduce from 12.9 in 2023 to 5.8 in 2024. In 2025, it is expected to be 9.0.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's current account balance is expected to change from -5.4 in 2023 to -8.1 in 2024. In 2025, this indicator may reach -14.3.

Ukraine's unemployment index is expected to decrease from 19.1 in 2023 to 14.2 in 2024. In 2025, it is likely to be around 12.7.

A reminder that the 2024 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group are taking place in Washington, bringing together the heads of relevant ministries and central banks of member states.