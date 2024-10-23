The Latin Music Hub Conference 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A dynamic representation of the leading on business and entertainment, uniting experts and creators.

An educational conference bringing together industry leaders to explore music business trends, production, streaming, and entertainment opportunities.

- John Rogers - Producer & Event Operations ManagerKISSIMMEE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Latin Music Hub : The Educational Conference on the Music Business and Entertainment designed to explore trends and opportunities within the music business, music production, radio, streaming, podcasts, and the entertainment industry in general, will take place on November 8 and 9, 2024, at the Hotel Delta in Celebration, Florida .This pioneering event will bring together industry experts to share their knowledge and experiences through informative panels and inspiring talks. Key topics will include strategies for succeeding in the music business, the role of music production in the evolution of genres, the influence of digital media such as radio and podcasts, and the growing impact of streaming platforms. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with industry leaders, producers, artists, radio personalities, and digital media experts to gain a comprehensive vision of the future of entertainment.Among the panelists and special guests will be renowned professionals from each area of discussion, ensuring an enriching experience for all participants.Press Conference: October 24, 2024, at Gozamba Restaurant & LoungeTo kick off the promotion of this important event, a press conference will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2024, starting at 5:00 p.m. at Gozamba Restaurant & Lounge, located at 8100 Crystal Clear Ln, Orlando, FL 32809.During this conference, attendees will have the chance to receive free tickets to the main event, as well as exclusive gifts and merchandise related to The Latin Music Hub. The conference will conclude with a kickoff party starting at 8:00 p.m., featuring the special presence of DJ NEGRO, one of the pioneers of reggaeton, who will be in charge of the live music.The Latin Music Hub promises to be a unique educational and networking platform for all those interested in gaining a better understanding of the dynamic and competitive entertainment world.For more information about the event and to reserve tickets, visit:

