Ntmobile Recommends All Its Clients To Soriano's Elimobile On WINDTRE Network Effective Inmediately. Bye Bye Plintron

MILAN, LOMBARDY, ITALY, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NTmobile recommends MNP to Elimobile on WINDTRE network after closure with Plintron

As part of the closure of its services with the Plintron aggregator, which led to the blocking of outgoing SMS and internet connection, the virtual operator NTmobile is advising its still 50 thousand active customers , who in order not to lose their number must necessarily switch to another operator, to carry out portability to Elimobile, MVNO on WINDTRE network which will also launch a dedicated promo.

NTmobile is a virtual mobile network operator (MVNO) of the Nextus Telecom company, so far active on Vodafone 2G and 4G network through the Plintron aggregator.

As already reported, since the first days of September 2024, the operator's customers had been blocked from outgoing SMS, a problem which, according to information collected by MondoMobileWeb, was not of a technical nature but linked to pending issues with suppliers.

On Sunday, October 13, 2024, through a dedicated SMS campaign, NTmobile customers were invited to urgently view a communication on the operator's website, which indicates that, in addition to the outgoing SMS service, the sale of new SIM cards has been suspended and, preventively, the internet connection and telephone calls.

As already reported by MondoMobileWeb, starting from October 15, 2024, the internet connection has actually been blocked, while outgoing calls, for the moment, still seem possible, but will be interrupted soon.

Furthermore, if the customer has an offer with annual or semi-annual payment, he can directly cancel the plan and obtain a refund of the credit for the unused months, via a dedicated page on the site, reachable by clicking on the "Do It Yourself" item.

It should also be noted that in recent days NTmobile has removed all posts published on its social pages.

The agreement between NTmobile and Elimobile with a dedicated promo

Therefore, due to this situation, to avoid losing their telephone number, NTmobile is inviting its customers to carry out the portability to one of the other operators available on the market, a process that, according to what NTmobile indicates, must take place no later than November 13, 2024.

In this regard, in the last few hours NTmobile has inserted a new page called "Important Information" on the site, accessible from the menu on the operator's website, with new information relating to outgoing portability, in particular advising to switch to Elimobile.

Here is the text of the new communication inserted on the NTmobile site:

Following our communication of October 13, 2024, we remind our customers of the opportunity to carry out the outgoing portability by November 13, 2024, in order not to lose their telephone number.

Without prejudice to the free choice of our customers of the operator to which to carry out the outgoing portability, we wish to inform users that NTmobile has identified in the Elimobile operator a subject capable of providing services similar to those already provided by our company.

More information on the expected tariff profiles can be requested directly from the Elimobile operator.

Immediately after the text, there is the“Click here” button, which takes you to the official Elimobile website, where mobile phone offers starting from 4.99 euros per month are currently still available, unchanged for some time now.

However, according to information collected by MondoMobileWeb, in the next few hours Elimobile will launch a promotion reserved for customers who come from NTMobile (2 free monthly payments instead of 1 for those who activate the Entry monthly offer at 4.99 euros per month). This suggests the existence of an agreement between the two operators.

Who is Elimobile?

It is recalled that Elimobile, a virtual mobile operator (MVNO) of the ESP type, active on the WINDTRE network up to 4G, 4G+ and 4.5G, which offers its customers an offer as a social mobile operator, combining telephone services with the proposal of entertainment, training and exclusive products, reserved for subscribers, was launched on May 16, 2022 by the company Elite Mobile, an Italian telephone company that was founded by Mario Colabufo and Gianluca Vacchi, as the main investor.

As already reported, in April 2023 the Soriano Group announced the purchase of shares of Elite Mobile through the investment vehicle established in Italy, Soriano Telephone & Telegraph Italia SrL. In particular, the transaction saw the Soriano Group and Family office enter the shareholding structure with 25% through STT (Soriano Telephone & Telegraph Italia), while 75% remained with Gianluca Vacchi's Cofiva Holding.

These corporate changes then led to the appointment, from April 2023, of the new CEO of Elimobile, namely Gianpiero Allegri, engineer, entrepreneur and manager, who was assigned the task of relaunching the company which, based on the 2022 balance sheet that emerged in recent months, had accumulated several debts.

Therefore, as already reported in recent months by MondoMobileWeb, the virtual operator Elimobile is going through a transition phase that will lead to a new corporate management, after the operator controlled by the Soriano Group passed under the management of the specially established company Aziende Riunite Telefonia ed Intrattenimento (ARTI).

In fact, in March 2024 ARTI acquired all the active assets from Elite Mobile (brand, customer portfolio, tools, systems, contracts, etc.), while the old Elite Mobile company changed its name to EMB Srl and was put into liquidation, maintaining the debts and also the credits (in particular the VAT credit and tax credits) with an active accounting balance.

Therefore, currently the virtual operator Elimobile is no longer controlled by Elite Mobile, but by the Marco Antonio Soriano IV's new company Aziende Riunite Telefonia ed Intrattenimento. Meanwhile, also in March 2024, the Soriano Group and Family Office (with the company Soriano Telephone & Telegraph Italia, STT) acquired Gianpiero Allegri's share in ARTI, rising to 97% its total ownership, and hence maintaining full control of the entity in its majority, with its own management and board members the distinguised Soriano Family based in New York and in Milan.

Despite this, according to the information that had been collected by MondoMobileWeb, the Soriano Group had started a preliminary negotiation for the sale of the entire share package of ARTI (which maintains the operating name of Elite Mobile). In recent months there has been no news on this matter.

In a Similar Fashion, Soriano seems to be doing it. Remember that in May 2024, T-Mobile just bought Mint Mobile for $1.3 billion majority owned and promoted by the canadian actor Ryan Reynolds. Marco Antonio Soriano IV and Ryan Reynolds had a private business meeting during the IconoClast 2024 in New York City organized by Forbes. Makes us wonder what these two gentlemen have in common nowadays.

Forbes was simply a Gathering Of The World's Most Influential Investors where the titled of the summit simply put was, Titans of Investing: Tectonic Shifts For A New Era

Following years of uncertainty surrounding the economy, investor sentiment seems to be moderating as the world braces for a softer landing than expected. Even so, geopolitical tensions hang by a thread and business leaders are taking a cautious approach to the year. With pivotal national elections at play in the US and no fewer than 50 other countries, growing debate on AI's disruptive role across industries, and key regulatory decisions looming in the digital assets space, there is much at stake in 2024.

Forbes convened the world's most influential dealmakers, financial titans, investors and market movers with over $20 trillion assets under management for high-level conversations on the most critical issues impacting our economy and markets today. Soriano sits among these groups and proposes us in Italy something better without a doubt.

