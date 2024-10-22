In Sumy, Consequences Of Night Raid Of“Shahed” Were Shown

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Sumy City Council will provide temporary to residents whose homes are uninhabitable after a nighttime air raid by Russian“Shahed” fighters.

This was reported in the Telegram of the Sumy City Council, Ukrinform reports.

“The community is ready to provide temporary housing for Sumy residents whose homes were damaged by the and are currently uninhabitable. Those who need it should contact the representatives of the emergency response headquarters working directly at the scene in person or by phone: (066) 5437677,” the statement said.

The city council also informed that a mobile headquarters was deployed on Vasylivska Street.

Three dead infollowing Russian drone attack

Currently, there is no electric transport in the city.

As Ukrinform reported, at night, the Russian military carried out an air raid on the city of Sumy. The air defense system shot down 25 Russian“Shaheds”. Unfortunately, there were hits and casualties - three people, including a 14-year-old girl.