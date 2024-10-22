Central Bank Chief Addresses Inflation Concerns And Interest Rate Challenges In Brazil

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Roberto Campos Neto, the head of Brazil's Central Bank, recently shared his thoughts on the country's economic situation. He spoke about inflation expectations and interest rates during an interview in Washington with CNBC.



Campos Neto explained that Brazil is at a different stage compared to other countries. Brazil was the first to raise interest rates and is now the first to cut them.



The country's is showing resilience, with a tight job and a positive output gap. The Central chief expressed concern about inflation expectations moving away from the target.



He stressed the importance of communicating the bank's commitment to reaching its inflation goal. Brazil's history with inflation makes this particularly crucial.



The current inflatio target in Brazil is 3%, with a tolerance range of 1.5 percentage points. Market projections for 2024 inflation stand at 4.50%, which is at the upper limit of the target range. For 2025, the forecast is 3.99%.







Campos Neto emphasized the need for positive fiscal changes to achieve lower interest rates. He stated that it's hard to imagine much lower rates without significant improvements in fiscal policy.

Economic Outlook and Interest Rate

The current base interest rate in Brazil is 12.75% (R$ 12,750 / $2,276). When asked about his impartiality, Campos Neto pointed out that the Central Bank raised rates during the 2022 election campaign.



He explained his closeness to the previous government was due to efforts to secure the bank's operational autonomy. Regarding the global economic outlook, Campos Neto expects a soft landing for the U.S. economy.



He noted that the upcoming U.S. election might lead to inflationary policies, potentially keeping interest rates higher than expected. Campos Neto also mentioned concerns about China's future growth.



He highlighted potential implications for Brazil if China's growth slows due to global trade barriers. This situation could impact Brazil's economic strategies in the coming years.

