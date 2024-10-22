Racine Community Foundation Receives 2024 Lloyd Levin Difference Maker Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2024 Lloyd Levin Difference Maker Organization Award Ceremony

For Impactful Partnership in Teen Education

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SecureFutures , a local nonprofit dedicated to providing financial education and mentorship to teens, is proud to announce the Racine Community Foundation as the 2024 recipient of the Lloyd Levin Difference Maker Organization Award. This award, named in honor of SecureFutures' founder, recognizes organizations that have made a significant impact on teen financial empowerment.The Racine Community Foundation, now approaching its 50th anniversary, has long been a driving force behind initiatives that uplift Racine County, and their ongoing support of SecureFutures is no exception. Liz Powell, President and CEO of the Racine Community Foundation, has been instrumental in guiding the Foundation's mission to meet the community's greatest needs. Since 2016, the Foundation has partnered with SecureFutures to provide critical financial education to teens, first through the Money Sense program and now with the recent expansion of Money Coach into Racine high schools.One of the key areas the Racine Community Foundation prioritizes is breaking the cycle of generational poverty, which is why SecureFutures' mission resonates so strongly with them.“We're looking at generations of young people growing up not knowing anything about financial literacy. The impact that financial education has on the family and on individuals is huge. We want to give our kids the tools they need to be successful as they enter adulthood,” explains Liz.Brenda Campbell, President and CEO of SecureFutures, underscores the critical role the Racine Community Foundation plays in their work.“The Racine Community Foundation has been an invaluable partner in our efforts to equip teens with the financial knowledge and skills they need for a successful future. Liz's leadership has not only provided crucial support but has also opened countless doors for our expansion in Racine, and helped raise awareness of the importance of financial education in the community.”Through the Foundation's partnership with SecureFutures, Liz is confident the programming is having a positive ripple effect on teens and their families and believes the expansion of Money Coach into Racine is a significant step toward empowering more teens with financial skills.“Teens are old enough to communicate what they learn with their families and friends,” she says.“That base knowledge can spread throughout the community, and I think it will have positive repercussions we don't even know about yet.”About SecureFuturesSecureFutures is a Milwaukee-based nonprofit recognized as a leading provider of financial literacy education, tools, and mentorship for teens. Celebrating its 19th year, SecureFutures' programs have impacted over 126,000 teens. Learn more at securefutures .

