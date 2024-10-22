Schwarzkopf Announces Celebrity Hairstylist Jonathan Colombini As New Global Color Expert

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) As a global leader in professional and at-home hair products, Schwarzkopf is partnering with Jonathan Colombini to empower at-home consumers with expert guidance on achieving salon-quality color results using Schwarzkopf Keratin Color.

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schwarzkopf, a global leader in hair for over 125 years, announces an exciting new partnership with Celebrity Hairstylist Jonathan

Colombini who joins as the brand's Global Color Expert. In this new role, Jonathan will be shaping hair color trends with Schwarzkopf's hair color products as well as helping to educate at-home consumers on how to achieve salon-quality color results with Schwarzkopf Keratin Color. He'll be sharing his expert tips and techniques to make at-home hair coloring a seamless experience. With over a decade of styling expertise and education experience, Jonathan brings an unmatched passion for empowering individuals through their hair journey. He will be sharing his expert knowledge and easy-to-follow techniques, making at-home hair coloring a confident and seamless process for consumers everywhere.

Henkel Logo (PRNewsfoto/Henkel)

A brand of firsts, Schwarzkopf's rich history is defined by innovations. Schwarzkopf seamlessly combines its 125-year heritage with cutting-edge technology, pioneering innovation that empowers individuals to understand and embrace their unique hair stories. Schwarzkopf is one of the only brands backed by a global community of hairdressers that they collaborate with to then bring that professional expertise to its consumers. Leading where others follow and encouraging people to showcase the best version of themselves, Schwarzkopf proudly provides the tools needed for everyone to celebrate their individuality -whether at home or in the salon.

Tabea Heise, Global Head of Schwarzkopf Masterbrand at Henkel remarks:

"Henkel is proud to be an industry leader in both professional and consumer hair color and styling thanks to our high-quality innovations and formulas, driven by cutting-edge technology, passion, and craftsmanship. Schwarzkopf delivers professional expertise directly to consumers, empowering them to confidently express their individuality and we couldn't think of a better person to bring at-home product education to life than Jonathan Colombini. Consumers resonate highly with Jonathan so we're excited to work together to help them look and feel their best from the ease and comfort of their own home."

Jonathan Colombini began his career in Northern California, later moving to Los Angeles, where he quickly became a sought-after stylist for celebrities, models, and musicians. His work has been featured on the covers of Vogue , Elle , Harper's Bazaar , Hollywood Reporter , and People . With a diverse clientele that includes Kendall Jenner and Cindy Crawford , Jonathan's reputation for excellence continues to grow. After a decade of educating stylists and clients alike, Jonathan opened The John Henry Salon in Malibu, which has become a premier destination for those seeking top-tier styling and color expertise. When speaking about the partnership, Jonathan said:

"I am thrilled to partner with such an iconic hair color brand like Schwarzkopf - It's a name I've used and loved throughout my career so I couldn't be more excited to be working with them to share my tips on how to achieve salon-quality hair color at home using Schwarzkopf Keratin Color."



Evolution has been constant as the Schwarzkopf brand has grown over the last century and they will continue to keep innovating and elevating its hair color, care & styling products and formulas. For more information, visit HairbySchwarzkopf and follow @hairbyschwarzkopf for new updates on the brand and partnership with Jonathan Colombini.

