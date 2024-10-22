Fake Photographs Annoy Barcelona Forward Raphinha

(MENAFN- IANS) Madrid (Spain), Oct 22 (IANS) Spanish giant FC Barcelona's forward Raphinha on Tuesday spoke about his annoyance after fake photographs were published of Athletic Club Bilbao winger Nico Williams wearing his number 11 shirt over the summer.

Barcelona's failed pursuit of Spain forward, Williams, was one of the long-running stories of the summer, and although Barca's clearly meant they didn't have the money to pay Williams' release clause, the possible deal was front page news day after day, with the club also helping to promote the stories, with declarations from president, Joan Laporta.

One website even published a photoshopped image of Williams wearing Raphinha's shirt and speaking to the press on Tuesday. The Brazilian showed his anger at the events, reports Xinhua.

"It was a joke in bad taste," he replied. "People have to respect the players at this club and seeing a photo like that didn't go down well at all with me. It was a lack of respect towards my work," continued Raphinha.

The press also speculated that Raphinha would be sold over the summer to finance team rebuilding, but he has not only stayed at Barcelona, he has also been made one of the club's captains, while he has also scored five goals in LaLiga and one in the Champions League.

"It (the photo) didn't influence my start to the season, but I am motivated (...) If I used to give 100 per cent now I give 200 per cent" commented the forward.

Barcelona will be taking on German giants FC Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

In La Liga, Barca are at the top of the standings with 27 points from 10 games with archrivals Real Madrid following close behind at 24.