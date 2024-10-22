Amir, German Chancellor Discuss Mutual Ties, Regional Developments

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and the Chancellor of the Republic of Germany Olaf Scholz held an official session of talks at the Meseberg Palace in Brandenburg on Tuesday.

During the session, they discussed the existing friendship and cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them across various fields, especially investment, economy, and trade.

The session also addressed developments in regional and international issues of common interest, mainly the developments in the Gaza Strip, the occupied Palestinian territories, and Lebanon, and the need to intensify efforts to reduce escalation in the Middle East and reach a ceasefire.

The session was attended by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, HE the Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, HE the Head of the State Security Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, HE the Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, HE the Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al-Thani along with several high-ranking officials members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir.

On Germany's side, the session was attended by the Federal Government Spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit, the State Secretary at the Federal Chancellery Jorg Kukies, and a number of senior officials.

Earlier, His Highness the Amir and the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany held a bilateral meeting, where they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them.

The Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany held a luncheon banquet in honor of His Highness the Amir and members of the official accompanying delegation.

