Nordstrom Rack To Open Two New Florida Stores In Melbourne And Sarasota

Nordstrom Rack

stores in Florida. The new stores will be located in Melbourne and Sarasota, which will open in fall 2025 and spring 2026, respectively.

"We look forward to being a part of the Melbourne and Sarasota communities and serving our customers with an amazing offering of great brands at great prices," said Gemma Lionello, President of Nordstrom Rack . "We're excited to grow our footprint in these regions and introduce new customers to the Nordstrom experience."



Lionello added that in this location "customers will be able to take advantage of our convenient services such as online order pick up from both Nordstrom and NordstromRack, and they can make returns easily."



Melbourne, FL.

The 24,000-square-foot store will be located in The Avenue Viera, a popular shopping center that includes lululemon, Sephora, Lilly Pulitzer, and Sur La Table. The Avenue Viera is owned and managed by WS Development and is ideally located off of Lake Andrew Drive and Town Center Avenue.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nordstrom Rack to The Avenue Viera," said Jeffrey Law, General Manager at The Avenue Viera. "The arrival of this renowned brand continues our dedication to offering a diverse and premium shopping experience for the Space Coast community and beyond."

Sarasota, FL.

The 27,000-square-foot store will be located in Sarasota Pavilion, a popular shopping center that includes Publix, Ross Dress For Less, and Marshalls. Sarasota Pavilion is owned and managed by InvenTrust Properties and is on South Tamiami Trail and Stickney Point Road.

"We're thrilled to welcome Nordstrom Rack to Sarasota Pavilion. This addition reflects our commitment to providing our customers with a diverse and high-quality retail experience," said Ken Wygle, vice president of leasing for InvenTrust Properties. "We can't wait for shoppers to enjoy the incredible selection and fantastic deals Nordstrom Rack is known for."

Nordstrom Rack

is the off-price retail division of

Nordstrom, Inc.

and plays a critical role in the company's Closer to You strategy, which focuses on delivering customers a more convenient and interconnected experience across its stores and digital platforms.

Nordstrom Rack offers customers up to 70 percent off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty products, home decor and shoes from many of the top brands sold at

Nordstrom

stores as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom

and NordstromRack , easy returns and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.



In addition to these new locations, Nordstrom will also be opening another location in Coral Springs in fall 2025. These new locations expand the company's physical footprint and economic impact in Florida. It currently operates six Nordstrom stores and 19 Nordstrom Rack stores in Florida, generating 2,800 jobs statewide.



Nordstrom is committed to investing in the diverse communities where it operates.

Over the past four years, Nordstrom, with its customers, has donated more than $2 million in support of its long-term partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the United States. These proceeds support the recruitment, training and engagement of adult mentors and mentorship moments between Bigs and Littles, including preparing for an interview, learning to tie a tie and helping with homework.



About

Nordstrom

At

Nordstrom, Inc.

(NYSE: JWN ), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our interconnected model enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350

Nordstrom,

Nordstrom

Local and

Nordstrom Rack

locations or digitally through our

Nordstrom

and

Rack

apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to

leaving the world better

than we found it.



About WS Development

Massachusetts-based WS Development is a mixed-use developer with a singular mission: creating places people want to be. With an approach that values art, science, innovation and, above all else, people, WS strives to engage each community it serves with best-in-class experiences, designed with our customers, tenants and partners in mind. Established in 1990, WS is one of few vertically-integrated real estate companies that conceptualizes, owns, operates and leases more than 100 properties that range from cutting-edge urban spaces to lifestyle and community centers. With over 22 million square feet of existing space and an additional nine million square feet under development, it is one of the largest privately-owned development firms in the country. For more information, visit , call (617) 232-8900 or follow

WS Development on LinkedIn.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers. A trusted, local operator bringing real estate expertise to its business relationships.

