Applied Intuition Expands IP Portfolio Through Ghost Autonomy Deal

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Intuition , Inc., a Silicon Valley-based vehicle software supplier, today announced its of Ghost Autonomy's patent portfolio. Ghost Autonomy was a supplier of autonomous driving software that innovated in numerous areas relevant to next generation vehicle technology. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Our customers continue to be the top priority for us at Applied Intuition," said Qasar Younis, co-founder and CEO of Applied Intuition. "Acquiring Ghost Autonomy's patent portfolio not only strengthens our competitive edge, but more importantly, it gives us greater freedom to innovate, grow our business, and accelerates our ability to push the boundaries of autonomous technology to better serve our customers."

About Applied Intuition

Applied Intuition is a vehicle software supplier that accelerates the adoption of safe and intelligent machines worldwide. Founded in 2017, Applied Intuition delivers the AI-powered ADAS/AD toolchain, vehicle platform and autonomy stack to help customers shorten time to market, build high-quality systems and create next-generation consumer experiences. Eighteen of the top 20 global automakers trust Applied Intuition's solutions to drive the production of modern vehicles. Applied Intuition serves the automotive, trucking, construction, mining, agriculture and defense industries and is headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., with offices in Ann Arbor and Detroit, Mich., Washington, D.C., Stuttgart, Munich, Stockholm, Seoul and Tokyo. Learn more at appliedintuition.

