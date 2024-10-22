Almanac And Wiseconn Announce Global Strategic Partnership To Expand AI-Enabled Smart Irrigation Access For Farmers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FRESNO, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -

While farmers can't control the weather, they can

transform one of farming's most labor-intensive elements-irrigation-into a precise, data-driven operation. Unlike conventional systems, smart irrigation leverages advanced to optimize water usage, resulting in sustainable practices with healthier and a higher return on (ROI).

Almanac has partnered with WiseConn to integrate their irrigation management solutions into its broader agricultural technology platform. As part of its brand evolution, Semios is now a product and service line under the new Almanac brand. Semios products, already well-known and trusted in the industry, will continue to play a pivotal role in this partnership. WiseConn's DropControl system enables growers to irrigate with precision, control water usage,

and achieve higher yields at lower costs. Through the SemiosConnectTM WiseConn integration,

users can publish irrigation schedules directly from the Semios product suite within the Almanac platform, with AI-enabled automatic execution in the field by the DropControl system, making irrigation and fertigation control easier and data driven.

With this partnership, Almanac is now a leading WiseConn equipment distributor, offering

excellent service and support to new and existing customers. The Almanac Digital Field Solutions team is composed of certified technicians who are fully trained to install and manage WiseConn systems, ensuring seamless operation and maximum value for farmers. Known for their precision, innovation, and hands-on support, the Digital Field Solutions team plays a crucial role in bringing together the advanced technology of WiseConn and Almanac's data-driven platform to create optimal farming solutions across Almanac product suites including Semios, Agworld and more. By strengthening collaboration between companies, strategic roadmap alignment will drive the accelerated evolution of products and services to address customer challenges and consistently exceed expectations.

"This enhanced partnership brings together WiseConn's industry-leading hardware for monitoring and control -including

irrigation and fertilizer pumps, filter flushing and valves, weather stations, soil moisture probes, dendrometers, water quality and distribution uniformity sensors-with Almanac's AI-powered farm data analytics and Digital Field Services," said Sumer Johal, CEO of Almanac. "Together, we'll deliver seamless installation, unmatched reliability, and exceptional "boots-on-the-ground" support to farmers worldwide."

Guillermo Valenzuela, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for WiseConn, said, "This partnership translates into the only "one stop shop" for permanent crops in the market.

WiseConn enables farmers to gain complete control of their water management- automating irrigation and fertigation, now providing the best-in-class water management insights with the help of Almanac's data analytics. These tools not only promote sustainability but also reduce costs for the farmer, which is a winning combination in today's competitive agricultural landscape."

Almanac certified technicians are fully trained to install and manage WiseConn systems, and the WiseConn operations team is ready to support Almanac at every stage of the process, ensuring seamless operation and maximum value for farmers utilizing both companies' solutions.

About Almanac

Almanac empowers farmers by delivering actionable insights through a suite of products and digital tools as the trusted source of global farm intelligence. Leveraging cutting-edge AI and machine learning, Almanac's connected intelligence AI platform, "Alma," analyzes vast amounts of real-time farm data to predict trends and provide farmers with the foresight needed to make smarter decisions, improve yields, reduce costs, and promote sustainability. With a product portfolio that includes two trusted agricultural technologies-Semios and Agworld-Almanac serves over 100 million acres of farmland worldwide, helping farmers operate smarter, more efficient farms. Committed to driving innovation in agriculture, Almanac is dedicated to ensuring food security and preserving resources for future generations. For more information, visit

About Wiseconn

WiseConn is a global leader in Irrigation automation. Established in 2006, WiseConn is a pioneer in agricultural technology, dedicated to providing reliable, flexible, and scalable irrigation solutions that enhance resource efficiency, agriculture productivity, and long-term sustainability.

With over 18 years of experience, WiseConn has a global presence, serving regions in the US, Europe, Latin America, and Australia. The company's innovative irrigation automation systems are used to irrigate over 500,000 acres of high-value crops in 15 different countries. WiseConn's commitment to excellence has made it the leading manufacturer of agriculture irrigation automation on the market. The company's solutions empower farmers to optimize water usage, reduce costs, and improve crop yields, contributing to a more sustainable and productive agricultural future.

