Decentraland Launches Revamped Virtual World With Enhanced Performance, Engaging Features, And Future-Ready Architecture

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decentraland, the first decentralized virtual social world, launched a powerful new desktop client today, signaling a new era for experiencing spatial environments. This beta release enhances performance, delivers a more immersive environment, and introduces new engaging features, setting the stage for future innovations and expanded creator tools.

This milestone marks the shift away from a browser-based experience, replaced by a more stable, Unity-powered desktop client and the new Creator Hub, aligning with Decentraland's vision for an interconnected metaverse.

“Today marks a new chapter for Decentraland. As virtual worlds take on a larger role in digital life, Decentraland is committed to creating a virtual world where people, not corporations, own their digital lives. Traditional platforms view their users as products while limiting real ownership, but Decentraland flips this script, using decentralization to empower its users,” said Yemel Jardi, Executive Director of the Decentraland Foundation.“As the internet transforms into a more immersive, spatial experience, Decentraland is leading the movement to creating a space that champions social connection, creativity, and autonomy-transcending cultures and backgrounds. This next chapter is about unlocking the true potential of the open metaverse, ensuring that as the digital world grows, it remains user-driven, community-focused, and grounded in open standards.”

Key Features of the New Desktop Client



Performance Boosts & Smoother Gameplay- The new desktop client brings a highly anticipated performance upgrade. Users will enjoy faster load times, higher frame rates, and smoother multiplayer interactions, even in high-traffic areas.

Immersive Environments- The new client brings Decentraland's world to life like never before, introducing dynamic lighting with binary suns and moons, new beaches and ocean views, and procedurally generated environments, including dynamic trees, foliage, water, and sound effects. The landscape now loads up to 80 parcels away, offering users a more expansive and visually rich experience“from horizon to horizon.”

New Engagement Mechanics- A long incubated component of Decentraland is launching as part of the beta release, Daily Quests and mini-games, with more to be added in the near future. Daily Quests will increase active participation, engaging users to explore Decentraland and complete various tasks in exchange for rewards, such as Wearables and Emotes. The beta release also includes an all-new Badges system that motivates users to action by tracking and showcasing their achievements on the platform.

Simplified User Controls- Decentraland now offers expanded player profiles and a redesigned backpack where users can customize their avatars in a more intuitive manner. Navigation has also been streamlined with a quick-access bar for profile, map, and backpack features. Enhanced Avatars & Social Interactions- Avatars in Decentraland have been significantly upgraded, offering smoother movement, improved rendering, and natural interaction with the environment. New chat bubbles, name color differentiation, and emoji integration make communication more interactive and engaging.



A Future-Ready Platform

With this release, Decentraland is laying the groundwork for its next chapter, as the new desktop client and code base offer the capabilities needed to expand into VR and mobile experiences. The new desktop client serves as the cornerstone for this evolution, ensuring that Decentraland remains a top-tier platform for immersive, decentralized virtual experiences.

“This upgraded desktop client transforms how people experience Decentraland,” said Kim Currier, Head of Partnerships and Marketing at Decentraland.“For our community, it's about more than just faster load times and smoother interactions-it's about creating a beautiful, vibrant space where people can genuinely connect and form new friendships from across the globe. With this release, we are also introducing the new Creator Hub, an all-in-one platform where creators can learn and build. It also provides businesses with opportunities to engage their audiences more effectively by using virtual spaces to create experiences that encourage active participation. It's a big step forward, enriching how our community interacts and experiences Decentraland together.”

New Desktop Client: Access and Details

The future of Decentraland and virtual social worlds starts now. Experience a revitalized, interactive digital environment by downloading the new desktop client available on Mac and Windows. For more information and to download the new client, users can visit Decentraland .

About Decentraland

Decentraland is the first decentralized, community-driven virtual social world. It empowers users to create, explore, and connect within an open, immersive digital landscape where they fully own their digital assets. Whether hosting virtual events or designing their digital identity, individuals can shape a world that prioritizes self-expression and freedom-free from the constraints of corporate control. Governed by its community through a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) and supported by a non-profit Foundation, Decentraland operates as an open-source, traversable world that encourages creativity, ownership, and innovation. By fostering collaboration and community, Decentraland is shaping the future of digital interaction, where individuals can truly own and build their digital lives.

