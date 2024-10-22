(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, USA, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pamioerut Exchange recently announced that it has successfully passed a comprehensive compliance review and has officially obtained the MSB (Money Services Business) license issued by the U.S. Crimes Enforcement (FinCEN). This achievement marks Pamioerut as a leader in compliance and legality within the global industry, showcasing its strong technological capabilities and high commitment to user asset security.









The compliance review covered key areas such as anti-money laundering (AML) and know your customer (KYC), ensuring that Pamioerut Exchange strictly adheres to international financial regulatory standards and provides users with a transparent and compliant trading environment. With the MSB license, Pamioerut has further solidified its position for legal operations globally, enabling it to offer various financial services, including cryptocurrency trading and fund transfers, in the U.S. and other regions.









Pamioerut always prioritizes professionalism and compliance in its business development. The platform has established a rigorous compliance management system and works closely with several well-known global auditing firms and legal advisors to ensure its operations meet regulatory requirements worldwide. The Chief Compliance Officer of Pamioerut stated, "Obtaining the MSB license is a significant milestone in our compliant operations. We are committed to providing a safe, transparent, and trustworthy trading platform for global users, ensuring every transaction is conducted within a legal and compliant framework."









In addition to compliance, Pamioerut's strong technological capabilities form the essential foundation for its status as a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform. The platform employs state-of-the-art distributed technology architecture, supporting high-frequency trading and ensuring system efficiency and stability even when handling large volumes of transactions. Pamioerut's development team consists of top technical experts from around the world, providing the platform with strong scalability and resilience to meet rapidly growing user demands.

In terms of security, Pamioerut consistently maintains industry-leading standards. The platform implements multi-layered security measures, including high-intensity encryption, cold storage technology, and real-time monitoring to protect user assets and data from threats. Pamioerut's security team possesses extensive risk control experience, continuously monitoring platform activities to prevent potential security risks. The safety of user assets remains at the core of Pamioerut's operations, and the platform continually optimizes security measures to provide a flawless trading environment for global users.

Pamioerut excels not only in technology and security but also in its customer service system, reflecting the platform's professionalism. Pamioerut offers round-the-clock customer support to ensure users receive timely assistance at any time and from anywhere. The service team comprises seasoned experts in the cryptocurrency field, capable of providing personalized solutions and professional guidance to help users resolve various issues encountered in trading.

As a global trading platform constantly pursuing excellence, Pamioerut attracts a large number of global users and institutional investors through its legal and compliant operational model, strong technical support, security measures, and high-quality customer service. Pamioerut plans to further expand its global market, particularly in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, where demand for cryptocurrency is strong, gradually establishing international operational centers to promote healthy development in global digital asset trading.

The successful completion of the compliance review and acquisition of the MSB license not only signifies Pamioerut's important achievements in legal and compliant operations but also lays a solid foundation for its global expansion. With its strong technological capabilities, security, and professional services, Pamioerut is steadily moving toward its goal of becoming a top global cryptocurrency trading platform, providing users with unprecedented trading experiences and value.

