Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science Expands Into Japan

Today, Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science , the fastest growing professional skincare brand in the US, is proud to announce their new partnership with METRAS Inc., a leader in the medical aesthetic since 2003, to represent its products in Japan. Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science is currently distributed in 17 international markets and is excited to expand into Japan.



The Japanese skincare market is projected to generate a revenue of US$22.9B in 2024* and the leading growth categories in Japan include brightening, anti-aging and acne, all of which the Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science products offer. Many key elements driving this growth factor include high demand for skincare products in the aging population to address skin conditions such as dryness, wrinkles and sagging. The younger and mid generations are more influenced by social media, leading to a greater awareness of appearance and a higher demand for professional skincare products.

"We are excited to partner with METRAS Inc., which has dominated numerous aesthetic medicine segments in the Japanese aesthetic market for over 20 years.

Japan is one of the largest skincare markets in the world, next to the US, making this an extraordinary opportunity for both companies.

METRAS Inc. has already demonstrated

expertise in this market which will quickly catapult Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science to the forefront of the professional skincare market in Japan," stated Brent Nixon, COO of Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science.

METRAS

Inc. researches domestic and foreign medical products to offer consumers relevant products in the Japanese skincare market. With the scientific technology and effective results Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science products offer, this allows for an ideal opportunity to launch the science-backed skincare products into the Japanese market offering METRAS

Inc. as an ideal partner.

"Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science provides an effective skincare product line for many of Japanese consumers most significant skin conditions," said Takashi Yano, President and CEO of METRAS Inc. "We have researched with a well-known Japanese doctor and made sure the fast onset of skin-condition improvement only with 2 weeks in almost all volunteers. Therefore, we are confident with our expertise

and

large customer base, we will make Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science a leading brand in the medical skincare market in Japan. The advanced technologies the Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science products offers also conform very well with our corporate mission and goal of Serving Society through Medical Advancement."

For more information about Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science, visit on Instagram ,

Facebook ,

or

hydrinity .

For more information about METRAS Inc., visit on Instagram

or

METRAS .

A bout

Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science:

Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science, the fastest growing professional skincare brand in the US, began as a regenerative medicine company developing advanced wound care products and drug delivery systems for oncology and hematology patients. Since launching in 2022, Hydrinity has become the leader in hyaluronic acid technology introducing clinically backed formulations that contain patented injectable-grade hyaluronic acid and proprietary technologies able to penetrate deep into the dermal layers of the skin. Today, Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science is available in over 2,500 professional practices and is rapidly expanding.

About METRAS Inc.:

METRAS

Inc. is a leader in the medical aesthetic market and has delivered on this promise since 2003. With data protocols on foreign patients, medical products cannot be effectively used for Japanese patients, and METRAS

Inc. has made it their corporate mission to disseminate information based on medical evidence. To ensure products are relevant for the Japanese market, METRASs Inc. tests products to establish reliability and acts

as a distributor with confidence, exhibiting the products in the medical community and hosting academic seminars more than 40 times a year to provide proper product information.

*Statista Market Insights – September 2024

