Int'l Photo Contest Children's Eye On Earth Starts

10/22/2024 8:43:28 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The International Photo Contest "Children's Eye on Earth" has
been announced in Azerbaijan with the support of the IDEA Public
Union, Azernews reports.
The photo competition is dedicated to the 29th session of the
Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework
Convention on Climate Change.
The project is initiated by world-renowned photographer Reza
Deghati, the founder of the "Reza Visual Academy."
"Children's Eye on Earth" is not just a photo contest, but also
a call for the future generation to contribute to environmental
education and advocacy. Children and adolescents under the age of
18 from around the world are invited to present their unique
perspectives on the beauty of nature, pollution, and the problems
created by climate change through photography.
Under the slogan "I love nature; I fear pollution," the
competition encourages young people to capture captivating
photographs that reflect their love for the environment and their
concerns about the future of the planet.
The winning photographs will be exhibited at the Heydar Aliyev
Center in Baku starting from November 11 as part of COP29.
Previous International Photo Contest "Children's Eye on Earth"
gathered global attention by showcasing the artistic talents of
young photographers and their awareness of environmental issues,
demonstrating the unique and effective role of photography in
education and art.
The competition aims to empower youth to take a stand in the
protection of the environment and inspire change through the
universal language of photography.
Regardless of their level of experience or skill in photography,
children and adolescents up to age 18 from all countries can
participate in the competition by submitting 1 to 20 photographs
related to the theme (along with a brief description explaining the
context and connection to the topic).
Submissions can be made online through the official competition
website. Additional information and guidelines are available on the
site. The deadline for applications is October 31.
The jury will evaluate the photographs based on creativity,
relevance to the theme, and the ability to evoke thought and
emotion.
