U.S. president's envoy conducts pivotal meetings in Beirut with prominent Lebanese leaders

(MENAFN) In light of the escalating clashes between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, Amos Hochstein, the U.S. president's envoy, recently conducted pivotal meetings in Beirut with prominent Lebanese leaders, including Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, a significant ally of Hezbollah, and caretaker Prime Najib Mikati. These discussions are aimed at establishing a ceasefire amid the ongoing tensions.



Hochstein began his visit with a meeting at Berri’s residence, followed by talks with Prime Minister Mikati later that day. He stressed that his visit’s main objective was to create a framework for resolving the conflict through the equitable and transparent application of United Nations Resolution 1701. He reiterated the U.S. commitment to ending the violence and underscored collaborative efforts with the Lebanese government and Israel to find a peaceful resolution.



Prime Minister Mikati emphasized that Resolution 1701 remains the sole viable approach to addressing the crisis, indicating that any new agreements should be built upon this resolution to guarantee its effective implementation.



Reports from Axios indicate that U.S. and Israeli officials disclosed that Israel has recently shared a principles document with the United States, detailing its conditions for a diplomatic resolution to the Lebanon conflict. Hochstein's conversations with Lebanese officials are anticipated to focus on these possible diplomatic pathways.



The Hebrew news outlet Walla reported that this principles document includes provisions permitting displaced persons from both sides of the border to return to their homes. Furthermore, it outlines measures to ensure that the Israeli military can prevent Hezbollah from rearming and grants the Israeli Air Force operational autonomy within Lebanese airspace.



Despite these proposals, the conditions outlined in the document may encounter resistance from the international community. There are indications that some of Israel's stipulations may not gain widespread acceptance. As these diplomatic efforts progress, the intricate dynamics of the situation highlight the urgent need for a comprehensive resolution to the ongoing conflict in the region.

