Lexicon Announces Completion Of Screening In Phase 2B Progress Study Of LX9211 In Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathic Pain (DPNP)

Top-line Data Now Anticipated in Q1 2025

LX9211 has previously received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for DPNP

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX) today announced that it has closed screening and expects to complete enrollment ahead of schedule in PROGRESS (A P hase 2b, Dose-ranging, R andomized, Double-blind, Placeb O -controlled, Parallel- GR oup, Multic E nter S tudy in Patient S with Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathic Pain) studying LX9211, an orally-delivered, potent, selective, investigational small molecule inhibitor of adaptor-associated kinase 1 (AAK1). The Company also updated its expectations for the timing of anticipated top-line data, from the second quarter of 2025 to the first quarter of 2025.

“We are excited to be ahead of schedule for a near-term completion of PROGRESS for LX9211, with top-line data now anticipated in Q1 of next year,” said Craig Granowitz, M.D., Ph.D., Lexicon's senior vice president and chief medical officer.“There have been no new, non-opioid medications approved for neuropathic pain in more than two decades, and there is an urgent need for novel treatment options. We believe that LX9211 has the potential to positively impact the lives of people suffering with neuropathic pain and we thank the investigators, study sites, Lexicon clinical team members and especially the patients for their participation in this important study.”

PROGRESS commenced in December of 2023 with the goal of enrolling adult patients with a diagnosis of diabetes (type 1 or type 2) with moderate to severe DPNP, with patients allowed to continue their current pain therapy. The primary endpoint of PROGRESS is a reduction of Average Daily Pain Score (ADPS) at 8 weeks.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission of pioneering medicines that transform patients' lives. Through the Genome5000TM program, Lexicon's unique genomics target discovery platform, Lexicon scientists studied the role and function of nearly 5,000 genes and identified more than 100 protein targets with significant therapeutic potential in a range of diseases. Through the precise targeting of these proteins, Lexicon is pioneering the discovery and development of innovative medicines to treat disease safely and effectively. Lexicon has commercially launched one of these medicines, INPEFA® (sotagliflozin) in the United States, and has a pipeline of other promising drug candidates in discovery and clinical and preclinical development in neuropathic pain, diabetes and metabolism and other indications. For additional information, please visit .

About LX9211

Discovered using Lexicon's unique approach to gene science, LX9211 is a potent, orally delivered, selective, investigational small molecule inhibitor of AAK1. Lexicon identified AAK1 in its target discovery efforts as a promising approach for the treatment of neuropathic pain. Preclinical studies of LX9211 demonstrated central nervous system penetration and reduction in pain behavior in models of neuropathic pain without affecting opiate pathways. LX9211 received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for development in diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains“forward-looking statements,” including statements relating to Lexicon's financial position and long-term outlook on its business, including the commercialization of its approved products and the clinical development of, regulatory filings for, and potential therapeutic and commercial potential of LX9211 and its other drug candidates. In addition, this press release also contains forward looking statements relating to Lexicon's growth and future operating results, discovery, development and commercialization of products, strategic alliances and intellectual property, as well as other matters that are not historical facts or information. All forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations and involve risks, uncertainties and other important factors, specifically including Lexicon's ability to meet its capital requirements, successfully commercialize its approved products, successfully conduct preclinical and clinical development and obtain necessary regulatory approvals of its other drug candidates on its anticipated timelines, achieve its operational objectives, obtain patent protection for its discoveries and establish strategic alliances, as well as additional factors relating to manufacturing, intellectual property rights, and the therapeutic or commercial value of its approved products and other drug candidates. Any of these risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause Lexicon's actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Information identifying such important factors is contained under“Risk Factors” in Lexicon's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Lexicon undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For Investor and Media Inquiries :

Lisa DeFrancesco

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

...