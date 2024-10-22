Crypto Market Stumbles During Climb

The main reason for the entire crypto market's subsidence seems to be Bitcoin, which the bears defended against an assault on the $70K level. They intensified selling at $69.5K early in the day on Monday and dropped the price to $66.5K on Tuesday morning.

According to CoinShares, global investment in cryptocurrency funds rose to $2.199 billion last week, following inflows of $407 million the week before. The figure was the highest in the last 13 weeks. Investments in Bitcoin rose by $2.134 billion, Ethereum by $58 million, and Solana by $2.4 million. Investments in multi-crypto asset funds decreased by $5 million.

Trading volume grew by 30%, and assets under management approached $100 billion.

According to Coinglass, total open interest (OI) in bitcoin futures reached a record $40.6 billion. In terms of coins, the figure was 592,000 BTC, the highest since December 2022.

The Bitcoin network's hashrate updated the historical maximum. On October 19, it reached 791 EH/s for the first time, according to data from Cloverpool (formerly BTC), reflecting miners' capacity build-up. The seven-day average hash rate reached 703 EH/s, according to Glassnode.

According to JPMorgan, US-listed public miners achieved a record 28.9% share of the global Bitcoin hashrate in October. Since the halving, these companies have increased their share by 8%, highlighting their 'efficiency and financial advantages'.

The FxPro Analyst Team