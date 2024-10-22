Crypto Market Stumbles During Climb
10/22/2024 4:17:24 AM
Market Picture
Cryptocurrency capitalisation has corrected 1.8% over the past 24 hours to $2.34 trillion. However, these figures reflect a partial recovery from earlier lows of around $2.27 trillion earlier in the day. For now, this appears to be a case of profit-taking during the upward trend, but it's worth keeping an eye on the market dynamics over the next few days.
