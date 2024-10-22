Israeli Entity Launches 13 Strikes On Southern Suburbs Of Beirut
Date
10/22/2024 4:08:57 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Israeli entity launched a series of airstrikes on the southern suburb of the Lebanese capital, Beirut.
Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) said that 13 strikes were launched by Israeli warplanes on different areas of the southern suburbs of Beirut.
Lebanon has been under Israeli attacks since Oct. 2023, but the Israeli army stepped up the pace of its violent airstrikes and artillery shelling in recent days, expanding its assault to Beirut. The Israeli aggression on Lebanon has so far claimed the lives of 2,483 people, wounded 11,628 others, and forced over a million to flee their homes.
MENAFN22102024000067011011ID1108805515
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.