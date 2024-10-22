Israeli Entity Launches 13 Strikes On Southern Suburbs Of Beirut

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Israeli entity launched a series of on the southern suburb of the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) said that 13 strikes were launched by Israeli warplanes on different areas of the southern suburbs of Beirut.

Lebanon has been under Israeli since Oct. 2023, but the Israeli stepped up the pace of its violent airstrikes and artillery shelling in recent days, expanding its assault to Beirut. The Israeli aggression on Lebanon has so far claimed the lives of 2,483 people, wounded 11,628 others, and forced over a million to flee their homes.

