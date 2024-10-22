Carrier Screening Market To Hit $6.5B By 2031 As Demand Surges In China, India, Brazil

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global carrier screening market is expected to witness robust growth in the coming years, with its value increasing from $1.9 billion in 2021 to $6.5 billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 13.8%. Carrier screening, a genetic test that identifies whether an individual carries genes for specific genetic disorders, has become increasingly essential in reproductive health, particularly before or during pregnancy.Get a Sample Copy of this Report:Key Insights:.Market Growth: Driven by technological advancements, increased awareness, and rising demand in both developed and developing regions..Technological Innovations: New tests like QIAGEN's QIAseq Expanded Carrier Screening Panel aid in detecting more than 200 disease-causing genetic mutations..Cost Considerations: Carrier screening costs range from under $100 to over $2,000, with variability depending on complexity and state-specific newborn screening fees.Market Drivers.Increased Genetic Disease Prevalence: With a growing awareness of genetic disorders, more couples are opting for carrier screening to assess the risks for their offspring..Advancements in Biotechnology: Innovations in diagnostic tools and tests are boosting market expansion, particularly in developed countries where access to advanced healthcare is more common..Rising Adoption in Developing Countries: Countries like China, India, and Brazil are seeing a surge in demand for carrier screening due to improved healthcare systems and growing awareness.Market Challenges.Ethical Concerns: Public sensitivity around the use of genetic screening poses ethical challenges, which could slow adoption..Regulatory Hurdles: Strict regulations for test approval and the lack of standardization across labs may hamper market growth.Segmental Breakdown.By Type:.Expanded Carrier Screening (e.g., predesigned and customized panels) holds the dominant market share..Targeted Disease Carrier Screening is another significant category..By Technology:.DNA Sequencing is the leading technology, driven by its increasing application in genetic disease testing..By End User:.Hospitals & Clinics are the largest segment, preferred by patients for ease of access and post-pandemic recovery in healthcare services.Regional Insights.North America dominates the market due to the higher prevalence of genetic diseases and the presence of major industry players..Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the highest growth due to its large population base and rising healthcare investments.Competitive LandscapeKey players include Illumina Inc., Fulgent Genetics Inc., Invitae Corporation, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Strategies such as partnerships and acquisitions are widely adopted to expand market reach. For instance:.Illumina partnered with Kartos Therapeutics to co-develop a TP53 diagnostic tool..Fulgent acquired CSI Laboratories to strengthen its capabilities in cancer testing.The carrier screening market is poised for substantial growth, driven by advancements in genetic testing technologies, increased awareness of genetic disorders, and a growing demand for preventive healthcare across the globe. However, addressing ethical concerns and regulatory barriers will be crucial for maximizing its full potential.Enquire Before Buying:

