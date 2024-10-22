New White Paper: How To Implement Strong Password Policies In Active Directory
Date
10/22/2024 2:14:29 AM
Strong passwords are a key measure to protect companies from cyber attacks. However, introducing and implementing strong password policies in Active Directory can be complex and time-consuming. Specops Software offers practical support with a new white paper and provides IT teams with a clear roadmap on how to implement modern password policies easily and effectively.
Whitepaper highlights:
- Why a new password policy is necessary and how to plan for it;
- The key components of a secure password policy;
- Tips for successful implementation and communication with users;
- Checklist for introducing a password policy.
Added value for IT managers
The white paper provides insights into the technical and organizational aspects of introducing new password policies and helps to minimize risks. It also contains practical examples and best practices to facilitate implementation and ensure that users understand the new requirements.
The full whitepaper "How to implement strong password policies in Active Directory" is now available for download. Download the whitepaper here:
About Specops Software GmbH
Specops Software, an Outpost24 company, is the leading provider of password management and authentication solutions. Specops Software protects your business data by blocking weak passwords and securing user authentication. With a complete portfolio of solutions natively integrated with Active Directory, Specops ensures that sensitive data is stored onsite and under your control. Specops Software was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with offices in the US, Canada, UK, France and Germany. For more information visit:
Company :-Outpost24
User :- Patrick Lehnis
Email :...
Phone :-+49 (0) 160-3484013
Url :- outpost2
