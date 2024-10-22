São Paulo Mayoral Race Heats Up: Nunes Leads Boulos In Latest Poll

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The race for São Paulo's mayoral seat is in full swing. A recent poll by AtlasIntel reveals Ricardo Nunes leading with 54.8% of the vote. Guilherme Boulos trails behind at 42.2%. The survey, conducted from October 15 to 21, involved 2,000 São Paulo voters.



Nunes, the incumbent centrist mayor, shows a strong lead among valid votes. He garners 56.5% support, while progressive Boulos secures 43.5%. The poll has a 2% margin of error and a 95% confidence level.



Voter migration patterns reveal interesting trends. A whopping 84.4% of Pablo Marçal's first-round voters now back Nunes . In contrast, 73.9% of Tabata Amaral's supporters have shifted to Boulos.



Public perception plays a crucial role in this election. Nunes enjoys a slightly more favorable image than his opponent. 45% of respondents view him positively, while 44% have a negative opinion.







Boulos faces a tougher crowd. Only 40% of those surveyed see him in a positive light. A significant 59% hold an unfavorable view of the federal deputy.



São Paulo's residents have clear priorities. Crime tops the list of concerns at 64.6%. Health and education follow closely at 52% and 39.6% respectively. Less pressing issues include pollution, urban cleanliness, and business bureaucracy.



The poll also gauged approval ratings for various government levels. Nunes' performance as mayor receives 42% approval. Governor Tarcísio de Freitas fares better with 55% approval. President Lula da Silva lags behind at 40% approval among São Paulo voters.

São Paulo Mayoral Race Heats Up: Nunes Leads Boulos in Latest Poll

AtlasIntel's unique polling method uses Random Digital Recruitment technology. This approach recruits participants during their regular web browsing. While cost-effective, some academics debate potential selection bias in this method.



The institute argues that their approach minimizes human interaction bias. They claim it leads to more honest responses compared to face-to-face or telephone surveys. The method also allows for detailed mapping of non-response patterns.



As the election draws near, these poll results offer valuable insights. They paint a picture of a closely watched race in South America's largest city . The coming weeks will undoubtedly bring more developments in this heated mayoral contest.

MENAFN22102024007421016031ID1108805014