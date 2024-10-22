European AI Security Network Crosstalk Event: Leading The Future Of AI In Healthcare

(MENAFN- Pressat) Brussels, October 22, 2024 – On October 22nd, the European AI Security (EASiNet) will host a highly anticipated CrossTalk Event at the Delegation of the Emilia-Romagna Region to the EU in Brussels. This exclusive, invitation-only event is set to be a milestone in the collaboration between European-funded AI and cybersecurity projects and key European authorities.

The event will showcase innovative solutions developed by ten major EU-funded projects , which include TRUMPET, FLUTE, ENCRYPT, HARPOCRATES, PAROMA-MED, KATY, ONCOVALUE, AI4EOSC, EOSC-TITAN, EOSC-SIESTA.

These projects form a network of more than 50 partners across Europe as hospitals, ICT companies, legal agencies, research institutes, collaborating to address crucial challenges in Cloud Security , Privacy Enhancing Technologies (PETs) , and Federated Learning for healthcare applications. Each of these projects is at the forefront of research aimed at creating secure, privacy-preserving frameworks that will play a vital role in the future of healthcare and AI technologies.

The event will also feature distinguished contributions from ENISA , and from the European Commission - DG SANTE, DG CONNECT - whose representatives will provide critical insights into ongoing and future European policies. The discussions will focus on how these policies can support the implementation of AI-driven innovations while ensuring strong data protection and privacy standards.

Key topics addressed during the event:



Cloud Security for Data : Innovations in secure data storage and processing in cloud environments.

Privacy Enhancing Technologies (PETs) : Cutting-edge methods, including encryption and data watermarking, to protect sensitive data. Federated Learning Adoption and Certification in Healthcare : The challenges and opportunities of implementing Federated Learning in healthcare, including regulatory compliance and privacy-preserving data-sharing platforms.

Francesco Ghini , Dissemination and Communication Manager of Istituto Romagnolo per la Cura dei Tumori“Dino Amadori” IRST srl for the TRUMPET and FLUTE projects, highlighted the importance of creating collaborative platforms like this event:“We created this event with the aim of taking concrete steps in the field of AI and cybersecurity by bringing together leading scientists across Europe who are working on future solutions. Connecting them with authorities is pivotal for building the foundations of Europe's future AI landscape.” Ghini added:“Today, it is quite difficult to create convergent efforts between EU-funded projects and the authorities operating in the same field. Events like this aim to close that gap, optimize efforts, and align all actors to a common objective: shaping the future of AI in Europe.”

Info & contact

...