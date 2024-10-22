Global Cloud Advertising Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The cloud advertising market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to expand from $80.22 billion in 2023 to $87.9 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. This historical growth can be attributed to several factors, including increased internet penetration, targeted advertising, advancements in data analytics, cost efficiency, and a global reach.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Cloud Advertising Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The cloud advertising market is anticipated to experience rapid growth in the coming years, projected to reach $138.79 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to several factors, including the rising integration of artificial intelligence in advertising, the expansion of programmatic advertising, the emergence of augmented reality (AR) advertising, cross-device targeting, and improved personalization.

Growth Driver Of The Cloud Advertising Market

The increasing adoption of cloud computing is expected to drive the growth of the cloud advertising market. Cloud computing involves delivering computing services, such as storage, processing, and networking, over the Internet, providing on-demand resources and scalability. It serves as a crucial component in cloud advertising, offering the agility, flexibility, and processing power necessary to handle large volumes of ad data, optimize ad campaigns, and deliver relevant ads to users around the globe.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Cloud Advertising Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Amazon Web Services Inc., Adobe Systems Incorporated, Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Google LLC, Imagine Communications, Marin Software Inc., Rackspace Technology Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Viant Technology LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Sprinklr Inc., InMobi, Acquia Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Kubient Inc., Demandbase Inc., Experian Information Solutions Inc., Sitecore, MediaMath Inc., Nielsen Holdings plc, Pegasystems Inc., Sailthru, FICO (Fair Isaac Corporation), HubSpot Inc., AdRoll Group (Nextroll Inc. ), Roku Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Cloud Advertising Market Size?

Key players in the cloud advertising market are concentrating on technological advancements, particularly new artificial intelligence and automation capabilities, to improve personalized and data-driven ad campaigns for better audience engagement and conversion rates. These advanced AI and automation features are designed to enhance conversational and interactive experiences in customer support and virtual assistant applications.

How Is The Global Cloud Advertising Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud

2) By Service: Business Process as a Service (BPaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS)

3) By User Group: Small And Mid-Size Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

4) By End-Users: Retail, Media and Entertainment, IT and Telecom, BFSI, Government, Other End-users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Cloud Advertising Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Cloud Advertising Market Definition

Cloud advertising is a form of digital marketing that utilizes cloud platforms to connect with consumers, enabling more effective and targeted advertising for brands and services.

Cloud Advertising Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global cloud advertising market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Cloud Advertising Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cloud advertising market size, cloud advertising market drivers and trends and cloud advertising market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

