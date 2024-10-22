Special Olympics UAE Celebrate Culinary Achievements Of Young People Of Determination

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Abu Dhabi, UAE – 22 October 2024: Special UAE, in collaboration with Interact, celebrated the successful conclusion of the 2024 Cooking Club during a Graduation Ceremony at Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk on Saturday, October 19. The event marked the culmination of a transformative six-week healthy cooking program designed to empower People of Determination to make healthier choices and gain independence through engaging virtual cooking sessions and a final live event.

Areen Abuhejleh, Head of Programs at Special Olympics UAE, expressed her pride in the program's impact:“The Cooking Club has provided Special Olympics Athletes and People of Determination from the UAE community with essential cooking skills, making them more familiar with their own kitchen and teaching them how to prepare healthy meals with their loved ones instead of ordering junk food.”

The ceremony brought together over 50 participants and their carers for a hands-on cook-along led by Sofitel's Executive Chef, Russel Impiazzi, and Chef De Cuisine, Mazen Abdallah. This interactive session allowed participants to showcase the culinary skills they developed throughout the Cooking Club program while gaining exclusive insights from industry experts.

Following the cookalong, the graduation and certificate award ceremony honored the accomplishments of the Cooking Club members, celebrating their dedication and hard work over the past six weeks.

Mark Guildea, Managing Director of Interact, highlighted the importance of their partnership with Special Olympics UAE for this program. He remarked,“At Interact, our mission is to build healthier communities. Partnering with Special Olympics UAE for this project aligns perfectly with our values and purpose. We are proud to deliver an initiative that empowers young people to take ownership of their health.”

Attendees enjoyed exclusive giveaways from Special Olympics UAE and Spinneys, the event's Fresh Food Partner, who also provided a variety of fresh ingredients for the cook-along.

The Special Olympics UAE Cooking Club has been an inspiring initiative that promotes[1]

inclusivity, skill development and a love for cooking among participants. The program also highlighted essential aspects such as kitchen safety, sustainability, and nutrition, enhancing the overall experience for participants. The graduation ceremony celebrated the dedication and achievements of everyone involved, marking the success of this impactful program.