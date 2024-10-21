Maharashtra-Based Party Invites Lawrence Bishnoi To Contest Assembly Elections

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) In a surprising move, the Maharashtra-based party, Uttar Bharatiya Vikas Sena, has extended an invitation to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to contest in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The party's President, Sunil Shukla, has written a formal letter to Bishnoi, likening him to the legendary revolutionary Bhagat Singh.

In the letter, Shukla praised Bishnoi, calling him a "revolutionary" and expressing his belief that Bishnoi's entry into could bring significant change. He assured that the party would do everything possible to ensure his victory.

“We propose that you contest the Maharashtra Assembly elections. The workers and office bearers of Uttar Bharatiya Vikas Sena are ready to support your campaign. We are just waiting for your response,” Shukla wrote in the letter.

“We are proud that you, a North Indian born in Punjab, represent a cause that aligns with our party's values. Our party will leave no stone unturned to ensure your victory,” the letter further said.

The Uttar Bharatiya Vikas Sena is a registered political party that advocates for the rights of North Indians living in Maharashtra.

Lawrence Bishnoi, 31, first gained national notoriety when he was linked to the assassination of Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala on May 29, 2022. Moose Wala, a member of the Congress party, was killed in a targeted attack claimed by Bishnoi's associates as part of an ongoing gang rivalry.

More recently, Bishnoi's gang claimed responsibility for the killing of 66-year-old Muslim politician Baba Siddique in Mumbai's upscale Bandra area. Siddique, a former legislator and former Minister, was well-known for his close ties with Bollywood stars, including actor Salman Khan.

Siddique's murder has added to the growing concerns surrounding Bishnoi's criminal operations, especially after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations that Indian officials were passing information to organised crime groups targeting Canadian citizens.

Though Bishnoi has been imprisoned since 2015, his influence continues to grow, and now a political party is openly courting him to step into the political arena.