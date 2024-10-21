Qatar Central Bank Governor Meets Elon Musk
Doha, Qatar: During his visit to Washington DC, United States of America, Governor of Qatar Central bank and Chairman of Qatar investment Authority HE sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani, met with Elon Musk, Founder of SpaceX.
During the meeting, they reviewed the key global financial and investment developments.
