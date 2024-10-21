Earthquake Today: Magnitude 3.8 Quake Hits Maharashtra's Nanded, No Damage Or Casualty Reported
Date
10/21/2024 8:15:10 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Earthquake today: An earthquake of magnitude of 3.8 struck Maharashtra's Nanded on Tuesday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.
According to the NCS, the earthquake hit at 6:52 am.
The earthquake's epicenter was located at 19.38° North latitude and 77.46° East longitude, with a depth of 5 km.
"EQ of M: 3.8, On: 22/10/2024 06:52:40 IST, Lat: 19.38 N, Long: 77.46 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Nanded, Maharashtra," the National Center for Seismology posted on X.
No reports of damage or casualties have been received yet.
MENAFN21102024007365015876ID1108804349
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.