Earthquake Today: Magnitude 3.8 Quake Hits Maharashtra's Nanded, No Damage Or Casualty Reported

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Earthquake today: An earthquake of magnitude of 3.8 struck Maharashtra's Nanded on Tuesday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the NCS, the earthquake hit at 6:52 am.

The earthquake's epicenter was located at 19.38° North latitude and 77.46° East longitude, with a depth of 5 km.

"EQ of M: 3.8, On: 22/10/2024 06:52:40 IST, Lat: 19.38 N, Long: 77.46 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Nanded, Maharashtra," the National Center for Seismology posted on X.

No reports of damage or casualties have been received yet.