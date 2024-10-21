Restoration Of Academic Sessions In Kashmir Back In Focus
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Minister for Education, Sakina Itoo, announced on Monday that the government would seek suggestions from all relevant stakeholders regarding the possible restoration of the academic session that was shifted from November-December to March in 2022.
Speaking to reporters during the JK Science congress 2024, held at Women's College MA Road, Srinagar, Itoo said,“We will seek suggestions from all stakeholders with regard to the restoration of the academic session.” She emphasized that a decision would be made only after consulting with the appropriate parties.“Today, I will chair a review meeting with the officials of the education department,” she added.
The call for a review of the academic calendar has sparked public interest and received support from various quarters. Peoples Conference chairman, and MLA Sajad Lone expressed his backing on social media, tweeting,“I personally fully support restoring the academic session to examinations in November. Apart from the weather variables, it gives our students an academic head start. Most admissions happen from June onwards. Our students would get 6 extra months to prepare for entrance examinations and admissions. Climatically, the academic session in Kashmir is ideal for end-of-year exams, and academically, it gives our students a vital advantage. I fail to understand why it was changed.”
The move has also garnered attention from Kashmiri people. Ishfaq Ahmad tweeted,“I was keenly waiting for this statement from your side. It's the most awaited demand of students. I hope you will raise it on the floor of the Assembly. Also, have a look at the reservation percentile.”
Another X (formerly Twitter) user, Irfan Lone, applauded the minister, stating,“First politician so far who openly came in support of the November session. Good move, and I hope the government takes this suggestion seriously.”
“The October/November session was introduced in the Kashmir division to give our students extra time for preparation for entrance exams. The issue should be highlighted in the interest of poor students of Kashmir division.” tweeted Muzafar Lone in support of the move under government consideration.
With the government seeking feedback, the restoration of the academic session has once again become a topic of critical discussion, impacting the future of thousands of school going children in Kashmir.
|
