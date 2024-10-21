Global Deep Learning Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The deep learning market has seen exponential growth in recent years, projected to increase from $17.97 billion in 2023 to $25.15 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.0%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to several factors, including global investments and funding, the adoption of deep learning in autonomous systems, a focus on explainability and interpretability, the emergence of generative models, and the expansion of edge computing.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Deep Learning Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The deep learning market is projected to experience exponential growth in the coming years, expected to reach $100.02 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41.2%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period can be attributed to various factors, including global economic and geopolitical influences, enhancements in security and robustness, the adoption of hybrid and federated learning approaches, expansion into new industry verticals, and a growing utilization of deep learning in healthcare.

Growth Driver of The Deep Learning Market

The increasing demand for autonomous vehicles is anticipated to drive the growth of the deep learning market. Autonomous vehicles are designed to operate or drive automatically when their technology is activated. Deep learning algorithms play a crucial role in this field, as they can process large volumes of data and adapt to complex environments. These algorithms enable self-driving cars to perceive their surroundings, recognize objects, and make quick decisions, thereby accelerating the development and adoption of autonomous vehicles.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Deep Learning Market Growth ?

Key players in the market include Amazon Web Services Inc., Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Micron Technology, NVIDIA Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Wave Computing Inc., Cerebras Systems Inc., Mythic, Sensory Inc., H2O. ai, KNIME (Konstanz Information Miner), Dataiku, Databricks Inc., Veritone Inc., DataRobot Inc., SoundHound AI, Unity Technologies, Interactions LLC, Convoy Inc., Heartflow Inc., Imandra Inc., MindsDB SF AI Learning, Neteera Technologies, Clarifai Inc., Orbital Insight, Eko India Financial Services Pvt. Ltd., CHARM Therapeutics, NoTraffic U. S. Inc.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Deep Learning Market Share Analysis?

Major companies in the deep learning market are concentrating on forming strategic partnerships. A strategic partnership involves a commercial collaboration where two or more individuals or companies share resources to help all parties thrive.

How Is The Global Deep Learning Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Application: Image Recognition, Signal Recognition, Data Mining

3) By End User: BFSI, Automotive, Telecom and Media, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Deep Learning Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Deep Learning Market Definition

Deep learning refers to a system that utilizes a set of machine learning algorithms to model high-level abstractions in data through an architecture composed of multiple non-linear transformations. It performs engineering tasks autonomously, processes vast amounts of unstructured data, and provides more accurate results compared to traditional machine learning methods.

