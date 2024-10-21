Data Integration Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The data integration market has expanded rapidly in recent years, projected to rise from $12.97 billion in 2023 to $14.29 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to factors such as globalization and the rise of distributed data sources, a focus on data quality and master data management, the adoption of self-service data integration, the increasing complexity of IT environments, and the evolution of data warehousing.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Data Integration Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The data integration market is anticipated to experience rapid growth in the coming years, expected to reach $22.26 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. This projected growth during the forecast period can be attributed to evolving industry-specific requirements, a focus on customer satisfaction and experience, global regulatory and governance considerations, continuous improvement with an emphasis on analytics, alignment with DevOps practices, compliance with data privacy regulations, integration with edge computing, and a focus on real-time data integration from a diverse array of data sources.

Growth Driver Of The Data Integration Market

The increasing prevalence of big data technologies is anticipated to drive the growth of the data integration market. This rise is fueled by the need to manage extensive, diverse, and high-velocity data, enabling decision-makers to mitigate risks, uncover new insights, and enhance decision-making processes. As big data technologies continue to expand, the demand for data integration will surge, as it is a vital component of these technologies and a crucial step before analyzing big data for insights. Data integration facilitates the combination of data in a straightforward and unified manner, simplifying the analysis process when utilizing big data technologies.

Who Are The Leading Competitors In The Data Integration Market Share?

Key players in the market include International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., ServiceNow Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE), BMC Software Inc., Broadcom Inc. (formerly CA Technologies), Cherwell Software LLC, Ivanti Inc., Axios Systems plc, Citrix Systems Inc., Hornbill Systems Limited, EasyVista Inc., Micro Focus International plc, Atlassian Corporation Plc, Alemba Limited, SysAid Technologies Ltd., Freshworks Inc., SolarWinds Corporation, Zendesk Inc., Agiloft Inc., TOPdesk International B. V., HappyFox Inc., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Google Cloud Dataflow, Amazon Web Services (AWS) Glue, Informatica PowerCenter, Talend Open Studio

What Are The Dominant Trends In Data Integration Market Growth?

Major companies are forming strategic partnerships and collaborations with startups and mid-sized firms in the data integration market to enhance their product and service offerings. These strategic alliances enable companies to expand their existing product portfolios and extend their geographical reach.

How Is The Global Data Integration Market Segmented?

1) By Component: Tools, Services, Professional Services, Managed Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises

3) By Organization: Large Enterprises, Small Enterprises, Medium Enterprises

4) By Industry Vertical: BFSI, Retail And Consumer Goods, Media And Entertainment, Manufacturing, Energy And Utilities, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Telecom And IT, Government And Defense, Transportation And Logistics, Travel And Hospitality, Academia and Research

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Data Integration Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Data Integration Market Definition

Data integration refers to the process of gathering data from various sources to provide users with a unified view for operational and analytical purposes. These sources can include multiple data cubes, databases, or flat files. The primary goal of data integration is to help users comprehend the insights derived from diverse data sources.

