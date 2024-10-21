(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The United Kingdom has taken a disturbing step towards thought control. A court convicted Adam Smith-Connor, a British veteran, for silently praying near an abortion clinic.



This alarming decision effectively criminalizes personal thoughts and beliefs in public spaces. Smith-Connor stood quietly outside a Bournemouth on November 24, 2022.



He later revealed he was praying for his son, aborted two decades earlier. A community safety officer questioned him, and Smith-Connor admitted knowing about the area's restrictions.



The Bournemouth Magistrates' Court found Smith-Connor guilty of violating a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO). Judge Orla Austin bizarrely ruled that his bowed head and clasped hands showed "disapproval of abortion."



This decision sets a dangerous precedent for freedom of thought. The court handed Smith-Connor a two-year conditional discharge and a hefty fine.







He must pay £9,000 ($11,700) in prosecution costs. This punishment for silent prayer seems grossly disproportionate and raises serious concerns about civil liberties.

The Verdict and Its Implications

Smith-Connor expressed disbelief at the verdict. He stated, "The court has decided that certain thoughts can be illegal in the United Kingdom." His lawyer called it a "legal turning point of immense proportions.".



Politicians have voiced outrage at this assault on basic freedoms. Sir Edward Leigh, a senior MP, called the verdict "disgraceful." He urged the government to protect freedom of thought as a fundamental human right.



This case is part of a troubling trend in the UK. New laws will create buffer zones around all abortion clinics starting October 31, 2024. These zones will severely restrict personal expression and religious practice in public spaces.



The conviction raises alarming questions about individual rights in modern Britain. It blurs the line between protecting healthcare access and infringing on personal freedoms.



This case may have chilling effects on free speech and religious expression. As the U slides towards thought policing, Smith-Connor's case serves as a wake-up call.



It highlights the urgent need to defend civil liberties and freedom of conscience. The outcome of this case could shape the future of personal freedoms in Britain.



This verdict sets a dangerous precedent that threatens the very foundations of a free society. It's a stark reminder that even silent, personal thoughts are no longer safe from government overreach in the UK.

