Gharafa Face Wasl, Aim For Second Win

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's Al Gharafa and UAE's Al Wasl will be keen to strengthen their claims for a spot in the knockout stage when they meet in the AFC Elite 2024-25 at the Al Bayt today at 7pm.

Both teams are on three points and a victory today will keep them not only ahead of the teams below them but could also vault them further up the standings.

Gharafa reversed their opening day defeat against Iran's Esteghlal FC with a sensational 4-2 win over AFC Champions League 2023-24 winners Al Ain FC of the UAE. Forward Joselu starred with a brace in the win against Al Ain and Al Gharafa will be counting on home ground advantage for victory against Al Wasl, with the two sides meeting for the first time on the continental stage.

Gharafa's Portuguese coach Pedro Martins, while addressing the media ahead of the match against Al Wasl, said:“We played the last match two days ago and began recovery training and preparation to work on our strategy for this match. Everyone is ready to continue the positive results and the Al Wasl match represents an important step for us.”

He added,“We are very close to achieving the required balance for the team, and all the players are enjoying what they are offering. Al Wasl are a team who are distinguished by their competitive ability and we must focus on what our team must offer against a very strong rival.”

Gharafa's star player Yacine Brahimi pointed to Al Wasl's capabilities, saying:“It is true that Al Wasl did not start at the same level as last season but they can create problems for any team. As far as we are concerned, we are completely focused on this match. We know the value of Al Wasl well and we know the importance of winning this match.”

UAE champions Al Wasl opened their campaign with an impressive 1-0 away defeat of Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor but were undone at home by a 2-0 loss against Saudi Arabia's Al Ahli Saudi FC. Their only previous meeting with a Qatari club in the AFC Champions League were two defeats to Al Sadd and they will be seeking to win a second successive game on the continental stage in a single season for the first time.

Al Wasl's Serbian coach Milos Milojevic, said:“We are heading towards a difficult match during which we look forward to presenting our best to get the desired result and recover from our loss in the last round.”

He added:“We respect Al Gharafa and they have very talented players. I expect the game to be tough and the victory will go to the team with the least mistakes, and I hope that tomorrow's game will be better than the game we played against Al Ahli Saudi”.

Wasl striker Haris Seferovic emphasised the importance of the match.“I hope to maintain our level in tomorrow's match against Al Gharafa and achieve a result that our fans happy,” he concluded.

The best eight clubs from each zone (of 12 teams) qualify for the Round of 16, ahead of the quarter-finals to be played in Saudi Arabia from April 25 to May 4, 2025.

